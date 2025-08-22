Ameriprise Financial Inc. Has $669.48 Million Stake in T-Mobile US, Inc. $TMUS

Ameriprise Financial Inc. decreased its position in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS – Free Report) by 9.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,510,116 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after selling 268,926 shares during the quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc.’s holdings in T-Mobile US were worth $669,477,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Godsey & Gibb Inc. increased its stake in shares of T-Mobile US by 139.5% in the first quarter. Godsey & Gibb Inc. now owns 103 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Stone House Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of T-Mobile US in the 1st quarter worth $29,000. TCTC Holdings LLC grew its position in shares of T-Mobile US by 208.1% during the 1st quarter. TCTC Holdings LLC now owns 114 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 77 shares during the period. City Holding Co. grew its holdings in T-Mobile US by 45.3% during the first quarter. City Holding Co. now owns 138 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the period. Finally, Adirondack Trust Co. grew its holdings in shares of T-Mobile US by 366.7% in the 1st quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. now owns 140 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the period. 42.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at T-Mobile US

In other news, Director Telekom Ag Deutsche sold 69,840 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $238.08, for a total value of $16,627,507.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 647,660,844 shares in the company, valued at $154,195,093,739.52. This represents a 0.01% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 2,139,050 shares of company stock worth $504,895,827. 0.37% of the stock is owned by insiders.

T-Mobile US Stock Performance

Shares of T-Mobile US stock opened at $258.16 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $290.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.35, a P/E/G ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 0.62. T-Mobile US, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $192.61 and a fifty-two week high of $276.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 1.13. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $237.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $247.87.

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 23rd. The Wireless communications provider reported $2.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.69 by $0.15. T-Mobile US had a return on equity of 19.68% and a net margin of 14.53%.The business had revenue of $21.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.99 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.49 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that T-Mobile US, Inc. will post 10.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

T-Mobile US Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 29th will be issued a $0.88 dividend. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.4%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 29th. T-Mobile US’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.21%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on TMUS shares. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of T-Mobile US from $265.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 24th. Arete Research upgraded T-Mobile US to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 8th. KeyCorp reaffirmed an “underweight” rating and issued a $200.00 target price on shares of T-Mobile US in a report on Wednesday, July 9th. Scotiabank raised T-Mobile US from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $275.00 to $277.50 in a report on Wednesday, April 30th. Finally, Tigress Financial raised their price objective on shares of T-Mobile US from $290.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 29th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have given a Buy rating, twelve have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $256.31.

T-Mobile US Profile

T-Mobile US, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile communications services in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. The company offers voice, messaging, and data services to customers in the postpaid, prepaid, and wholesale and other services. It also provides wireless devices, including smartphones, wearables, tablets, home broadband routers, and other mobile communication devices, as well as wireless devices and accessories; financing through equipment installment plans; reinsurance for device insurance policies and extended warranty contracts; leasing through JUMP! On Demand; and High Speed Internet services.

