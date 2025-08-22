RPG Investment Advisory LLC Grows Stock Position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF $VIG

RPG Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Free Report) by 95.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,569 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,582 shares during the quarter. RPG Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $3,408,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Castlekeep Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,253,526,000. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 17.1% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 24,743,391 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,845,498,000 after buying an additional 3,605,152 shares in the last quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 10.8% in the 1st quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 7,603,273 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,474,959,000 after buying an additional 738,441 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 36,358.6% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 589,536 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,364,000 after acquiring an additional 587,919 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HB Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 9.9% during the 1st quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,349,243 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,027,305,000 after acquiring an additional 480,314 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA VIG opened at $209.02 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $94.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.32 and a beta of 0.85. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $205.91 and a two-hundred day moving average of $198.58. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 1-year low of $169.32 and a 1-year high of $210.90.

About Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

