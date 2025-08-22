Compound Planning Inc. Acquires 153 Shares of Equinix, Inc. $EQIX

Compound Planning Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX – Free Report) by 3.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,493 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 153 shares during the quarter. Compound Planning Inc.’s holdings in Equinix were worth $3,663,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Equinix by 1.9% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,906,820 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $10,523,576,000 after purchasing an additional 242,121 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Equinix by 22.5% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,590,568 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,296,871,000 after acquiring an additional 291,753 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Equinix by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,524,515 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,243,013,000 after acquiring an additional 40,734 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Equinix by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,333,635 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,087,334,000 after acquiring an additional 25,290 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Equinix by 6.0% in the 4th quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 1,147,559 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,082,022,000 after acquiring an additional 65,104 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.94% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently issued reports on EQIX. Cfra Research lowered shares of Equinix from a “moderate buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 31st. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Equinix from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 16th. Scotiabank reduced their price target on shares of Equinix from $1,030.00 to $965.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 26th. Guggenheim started coverage on shares of Equinix in a research note on Thursday, July 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $933.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Mizuho reduced their price target on shares of Equinix from $1,069.00 to $900.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 1st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nineteen have given a Buy rating and five have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Equinix has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $962.52.

Equinix Trading Down 0.5%

NASDAQ EQIX opened at $772.19 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a current ratio of 1.54. The company has a market capitalization of $75.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 75.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.90. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $798.37 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $840.09. Equinix, Inc. has a one year low of $701.41 and a one year high of $994.03.

Equinix (NASDAQ:EQIX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The financial services provider reported $9.91 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.49 by $6.42. The business had revenue of $2.26 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.26 billion. Equinix had a net margin of 11.11% and a return on equity of 7.22%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $9.22 EPS. Equinix has set its Q3 2025 guidance at EPS. FY 2025 guidance at 37.670-38.480 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Equinix, Inc. will post 33.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Equinix Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 17th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 20th will be issued a $4.69 dividend. This represents a $18.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.4%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 20th. Equinix’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 183.74%.

Insider Transactions at Equinix

In other news, Director Christopher B. Paisley sold 75 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $781.50, for a total value of $58,612.50. Following the sale, the director directly owned 17,832 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,935,708. This trade represents a 0.42% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Adaire Fox-Martin sold 2,949 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $884.91, for a total transaction of $2,609,599.59. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 9,615 shares in the company, valued at $8,508,409.65. This represents a 23.47% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Equinix

(Free Report)

Equinix (Nasdaq: EQIX) is the world's digital infrastructure company . Digital leaders harness Equinix's trusted platform to bring together and interconnect foundational infrastructure at software speed. Equinix enables organizations to access all the right places, partners and possibilities to scale with agility, speed the launch of digital services, deliver world-class experiences and multiply their value, while supporting their sustainability goals.

