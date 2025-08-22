Elanco Animal Health (NYSE:ELAN) Rating Lowered to “Hold” at Zacks Research

Elanco Animal Health (NYSE:ELAN – Get Free Report) was downgraded by Zacks Research from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday,Zacks.com reports.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on the company. Leerink Partners upgraded Elanco Animal Health from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $18.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 17th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Elanco Animal Health from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 2nd. William Blair upgraded Elanco Animal Health from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 26th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Elanco Animal Health from $12.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 11th. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded Elanco Animal Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have assigned a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Elanco Animal Health currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $17.33.

Elanco Animal Health Price Performance

Elanco Animal Health stock opened at $17.5050 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.35, a PEG ratio of 3.24 and a beta of 1.66. Elanco Animal Health has a 1 year low of $8.02 and a 1 year high of $18.08. The business has a 50-day moving average of $15.00 and a 200-day moving average of $12.42. The company has a current ratio of 2.60, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

Elanco Animal Health (NYSE:ELAN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.06. Elanco Animal Health had a return on equity of 7.04% and a net margin of 9.68%.The company had revenue of $1.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.19 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.30 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Elanco Animal Health has set its Q3 2025 guidance at 0.120-0.160 EPS. FY 2025 guidance at 0.850-0.91 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Elanco Animal Health will post 0.91 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Elanco Animal Health

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP raised its stake in shares of Elanco Animal Health by 36.8% during the 2nd quarter. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP now owns 273,620 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,907,000 after purchasing an additional 73,620 shares in the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in Elanco Animal Health by 53.7% in the 2nd quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 5,954 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,000 after acquiring an additional 2,080 shares during the period. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co raised its stake in Elanco Animal Health by 9.3% in the 2nd quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co now owns 120,815 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,729,000 after acquiring an additional 10,246 shares during the period. Rakuten Securities Inc. raised its stake in Elanco Animal Health by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter. Rakuten Securities Inc. now owns 39,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $557,000 after acquiring an additional 1,725 shares during the period. Finally, Corient Private Wealth LLC raised its stake in Elanco Animal Health by 82.9% in the 2nd quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 68,375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $976,000 after acquiring an additional 30,999 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 97.48% of the company’s stock.

Elanco Animal Health Company Profile

Elanco Animal Health Incorporated, an animal health company, innovates, develops, manufactures, and markets products for pets and farm animals. It offers pet health disease prevention products, such as parasiticide and vaccine products that protect pets from worms, fleas, and ticks under the Seresto, Advantage, Advantix, and Advocate brands; pet health therapeutics for pain, osteoarthritis, ear infections, cardiovascular, and dermatology indications in canines and felines under the Galliprant and Claro brands; vaccines, antibiotics, parasiticides, and other products for use in poultry and aquaculture production, as well as nutritional health products, including enzymes, probiotics, and prebiotics; and a range of vaccines, antibiotics, implants, parasiticides, and other products used in ruminant and swine production under the Rumensin and Baytril brands.

