Curaleaf (OTCMKTS:CURLF) Shares Gap Down – Time to Sell?

Curaleaf Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CURLF – Get Free Report) shares gapped down prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $2.50, but opened at $2.41. Curaleaf shares last traded at $2.55, with a volume of 314,404 shares.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Separately, Cormark upgraded shares of Curaleaf from a “hold” rating to a “moderate buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Strong Buy”.
View Our Latest Report on Curaleaf
Curaleaf Stock Performance
Curaleaf (OTCMKTS:CURLF – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by $0.01. Curaleaf had a negative net margin of 18.08% and a negative return on equity of 14.61%. Sell-side analysts predict that Curaleaf Holdings, Inc. will post -0.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
About Curaleaf
Curaleaf Holdings, Inc operates a cannabis operator in the United States. It operates through two segments, Domestic Operations and International Operations. The company offers flower, pre-rolls, flower pots, and dry-herb vaporizer cartridges; concentrates for vaporizing which includes pre-filled vaporizer cartridges and disposable vaporizer pens; and concentrates for dabbing, such as mints, distillate droppers, mints, topical balms and lotions, tinctures, lozenges, capsules, and edibles.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Curaleaf
- Are These Liquid Natural Gas Stocks Ready For An Upside Bounce?
- Broadcom Named in Apple’s $100B U.S. Investment Plan
- How to Effectively Use the MarketBeat Ratings Screener
- 3 Reasons Salesforce Is a Bargain Right Now
- The Risks of Owning Bonds
- How ServiceNow Is Turning AI Strategy Into Real Revenue
Receive News & Ratings for Curaleaf Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Curaleaf and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.