Curaleaf (OTCMKTS:CURLF) Shares Gap Down – Time to Sell?

Curaleaf Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CURLF – Get Free Report) shares gapped down prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $2.50, but opened at $2.41. Curaleaf shares last traded at $2.55, with a volume of 314,404 shares.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Cormark upgraded shares of Curaleaf from a “hold” rating to a “moderate buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Strong Buy”.

Get Curaleaf alerts:

View Our Latest Report on Curaleaf

Curaleaf Stock Performance

The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.42 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.15. The company has a market cap of $1.91 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.90 and a beta of 0.69.

Curaleaf (OTCMKTS:CURLF – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by $0.01. Curaleaf had a negative net margin of 18.08% and a negative return on equity of 14.61%. Sell-side analysts predict that Curaleaf Holdings, Inc. will post -0.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Curaleaf

(Get Free Report)

Curaleaf Holdings, Inc operates a cannabis operator in the United States. It operates through two segments, Domestic Operations and International Operations. The company offers flower, pre-rolls, flower pots, and dry-herb vaporizer cartridges; concentrates for vaporizing which includes pre-filled vaporizer cartridges and disposable vaporizer pens; and concentrates for dabbing, such as mints, distillate droppers, mints, topical balms and lotions, tinctures, lozenges, capsules, and edibles.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Curaleaf Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Curaleaf and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.