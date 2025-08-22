Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. $TMO Shares Acquired by Summit Financial LLC

Summit Financial LLC grew its holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO – Free Report) by 11.7% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 5,767 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 606 shares during the period. Summit Financial LLC’s holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $2,870,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bernard Wealth Management Corp. purchased a new stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Ameriflex Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Keystone Global Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. IMA Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Navigoe LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.23% of the company’s stock.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Trading Down 2.3%

Shares of TMO opened at $483.4280 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $441.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $458.02. The stock has a market cap of $182.55 billion, a PE ratio of 27.96, a P/E/G ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 0.74. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a 12 month low of $385.46 and a 12 month high of $627.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.93 and a quick ratio of 1.50.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Dividend Announcement

Thermo Fisher Scientific ( NYSE:TMO Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 23rd. The medical research company reported $5.36 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.22 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $10.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.68 billion. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a return on equity of 16.82% and a net margin of 15.24%.The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $5.37 earnings per share. Thermo Fisher Scientific has set its Q3 2025 guidance at 5.460-5.510 EPS. FY 2025 guidance at 22.220-22.840 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 23.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 15th. Investors of record on Monday, September 15th will be paid a $0.43 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 15th. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.4%. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s payout ratio is 9.95%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Barclays upped their target price on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $450.00 to $490.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 24th. Hsbc Global Res cut Thermo Fisher Scientific from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 24th. Evercore ISI reduced their price target on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $500.00 to $480.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 8th. Royal Bank Of Canada reduced their price objective on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $651.00 to $637.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 24th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $665.00 to $620.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 24th. Sixteen analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Thermo Fisher Scientific presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $593.00.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Gianluca Pettiti sold 400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $479.98, for a total value of $191,992.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 22,367 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,735,712.66. The trade was a 1.76% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $451.82, for a total value of $4,518,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 115,174 shares in the company, valued at approximately $52,037,916.68. This trade represents a 7.99% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 18,896 shares of company stock worth $8,593,838. Insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Company Profile

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc provides life sciences solutions, analytical instruments, specialty diagnostics, and laboratory products and biopharma services in the North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company's Life Sciences Solutions segment offers reagents, instruments, and consumables for biological and medical research, discovery, and production of drugs and vaccines, as well as diagnosis of infections and diseases; and solutions include biosciences, genetic sciences, and bio production to pharmaceutical, biotechnology, agricultural, clinical, healthcare, academic, and government markets.

