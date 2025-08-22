Dominion Energy Inc. $D Shares Sold by United Asset Strategies Inc.

United Asset Strategies Inc. reduced its position in shares of Dominion Energy Inc. (NYSE:D – Free Report) by 46.2% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 9,036 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 7,775 shares during the quarter. United Asset Strategies Inc.’s holdings in Dominion Energy were worth $507,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Sowell Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dominion Energy during the first quarter valued at about $314,000. QRG Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Dominion Energy by 13.8% during the first quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 8,971 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $503,000 after acquiring an additional 1,087 shares during the last quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Dominion Energy by 114.8% during the first quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 12,089 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $680,000 after acquiring an additional 6,462 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Dominion Energy by 7.0% during the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 9,394 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $527,000 after acquiring an additional 616 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Golden State Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Dominion Energy by 222.7% during the first quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 910 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 628 shares during the last quarter. 73.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of D stock opened at $61.1990 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 0.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $52.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $58.15 and a 200 day moving average price of $55.99. Dominion Energy Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $48.07 and a fifty-two week high of $62.46.

Dominion Energy ( NYSE:D Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 1st. The utilities provider reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $3.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.73 billion. Dominion Energy had a net margin of 16.45% and a return on equity of 9.68%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.65 EPS. Dominion Energy has set its FY 2025 guidance at 3.280-3.520 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Dominion Energy Inc. will post 3.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, September 20th. Investors of record on Friday, September 5th will be paid a $0.6675 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 5th. This represents a $2.67 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.4%. Dominion Energy’s payout ratio is currently 92.07%.

D has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Dominion Energy from $56.00 to $59.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Dominion Energy from $62.00 to $60.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $59.57.

Dominion Energy, Inc produces and distributes energy in the United States. It operates through three operating segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Dominion Energy South Carolina, and Contracted Energy. The Dominion Energy Virginia segment generates, transmits, and distributes regulated electricity to approximately 2.8 million residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina.

