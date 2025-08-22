The Defiance Quantum ETF (NASDAQ:QTUM) Short Interest Up 24.3% in July

The Defiance Quantum ETF (NASDAQ:QTUM – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totaling 586,600 shares, agrowthof24.3% from the July 15th total of 472,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 385,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.5 days. Approximately3.0% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Approximately3.0% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 385,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.5 days.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fiduciary Alliance LLC boosted its position in Defiance Quantum ETF by 6.1% in the 2nd quarter. Fiduciary Alliance LLC now owns 3,516 shares of the company’s stock valued at $323,000 after buying an additional 203 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its position in Defiance Quantum ETF by 289.0% in the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 389 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 289 shares during the last quarter. Financial Freedom LLC bought a new position in Defiance Quantum ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. bought a new position in Defiance Quantum ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Luminist Capital LLC bought a new position in Defiance Quantum ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $38,000.

QTUM stock opened at $91.60 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $92.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $83.77. Defiance Quantum ETF has a fifty-two week low of $57.34 and a fifty-two week high of $96.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.34 and a beta of 1.15.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 26th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 25th were issued a dividend of $0.2656 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 25th. This is a positive change from Defiance Quantum ETF’s previous dividend of $0.16.

The Defiance Quantum ETF (QTUM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in information technology equity. The fund tracks an adjusted-equal-weighted index of companies involved in the research and development of quantum computers. QTUM was launched on Sep 5, 2018 and is managed by Defiance.

