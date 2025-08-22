Zacks Research Upgrades Medical Properties Trust (NYSE:MPW) to Hold

Medical Properties Trust (NYSE:MPW – Get Free Report) was upgraded by equities researchers at Zacks Research from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Wednesday,Zacks.com reports.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on MPW. Wall Street Zen downgraded Medical Properties Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, July 5th. Royal Bank Of Canada dropped their price objective on Medical Properties Trust from $5.00 to $4.50 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, June 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $5.67.

Medical Properties Trust Price Performance

Shares of NYSE MPW opened at $4.3150 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00, a current ratio of 2.76 and a quick ratio of 2.76. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $4.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.89. Medical Properties Trust has a 1-year low of $3.51 and a 1-year high of $6.55. The company has a market cap of $2.59 billion, a PE ratio of -1.81 and a beta of 1.28.

Medical Properties Trust (NYSE:MPW – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.01). Medical Properties Trust had a negative return on equity of 28.80% and a negative net margin of 155.20%.The company had revenue of $240.36 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $231.90 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.23 earnings per share. Medical Properties Trust’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Medical Properties Trust will post 0.78 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Medical Properties Trust

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC grew its holdings in Medical Properties Trust by 1,256.4% in the 2nd quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC now owns 41,574 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $185,000 after buying an additional 38,509 shares during the period. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Medical Properties Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at about $85,000. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its holdings in Medical Properties Trust by 12.8% in the 2nd quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 169,761 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $699,000 after buying an additional 19,283 shares during the period. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Medical Properties Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at about $50,000. Finally, Caxton Associates LLP grew its holdings in Medical Properties Trust by 115.4% in the 2nd quarter. Caxton Associates LLP now owns 617,826 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,663,000 after buying an additional 330,946 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.79% of the company’s stock.

Medical Properties Trust Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Medical Properties Trust, Inc is a self-advised real estate investment trust formed in 2003 to acquire and develop net-leased hospital facilities. From its inception in Birmingham, Alabama, the Company has grown to become one of the world's largest owners of hospital real estate with 441 facilities and approximately 44,000 licensed beds as of September 30, 2023.

Featured Articles

