Martingale Asset Management L P Lowers Stake in Union Pacific Corporation $UNP

Martingale Asset Management L P lowered its stake in shares of Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP – Free Report) by 3.7% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 31,282 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 1,209 shares during the period. Martingale Asset Management L P’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $7,390,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of UNP. Nuveen LLC purchased a new stake in Union Pacific during the first quarter worth $988,822,000. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its holdings in Union Pacific by 27,502.8% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,491,151 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $588,510,000 after buying an additional 2,482,126 shares during the period. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC lifted its holdings in Union Pacific by 35.2% during the fourth quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 4,968,658 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $1,133,053,000 after buying an additional 1,294,643 shares during the period. Castlekeep Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Union Pacific during the 4th quarter valued at $273,361,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 15.2% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 6,962,650 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $1,587,763,000 after purchasing an additional 920,414 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.38% of the company’s stock.

Get Union Pacific alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Sanford C. Bernstein increased their price objective on Union Pacific from $271.00 to $286.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 21st. Royal Bank Of Canada increased their price objective on Union Pacific from $257.00 to $276.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 30th. Citigroup lowered Union Pacific from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $270.00 to $250.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 30th. Stephens decreased their price objective on Union Pacific from $275.00 to $255.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 28th. Finally, Susquehanna decreased their price objective on Union Pacific from $260.00 to $257.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have assigned a Buy rating, eleven have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $258.21.

Union Pacific Stock Performance

Shares of UNP stock opened at $225.1270 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $133.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.86, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.53. The business has a fifty day moving average of $226.91 and a 200 day moving average of $228.91. Union Pacific Corporation has a 1 year low of $204.66 and a 1 year high of $258.07.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 24th. The railroad operator reported $3.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.84 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $6.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.09 billion. Union Pacific had a return on equity of 41.73% and a net margin of 28.43%.The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.74 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Union Pacific Corporation will post 11.99 earnings per share for the current year.

Union Pacific Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 29th will be given a dividend of $1.38 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 29th. This represents a $5.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.5%. This is an increase from Union Pacific’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.34. Union Pacific’s payout ratio is 46.57%.

Union Pacific Profile

(Free Report)

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, renewable biofuel producers, and other agricultural users; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, petroleum, liquid petroleum gases, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UNP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Union Pacific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Union Pacific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.