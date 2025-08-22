Zacks Research Upgrades HeartCore Enterprises (NASDAQ:HTCR) to “Strong-Buy”

HeartCore Enterprises (NASDAQ:HTCR – Get Free Report) was upgraded by Zacks Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday,Zacks.com reports.

HeartCore Enterprises Stock Up 20.6%

Shares of NASDAQ HTCR opened at $0.6190 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. HeartCore Enterprises has a 52 week low of $0.3909 and a 52 week high of $3.38. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $0.49 and its 200 day moving average is $0.73. The company has a market cap of $14.43 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -61.84 and a beta of 1.89.

HeartCore Enterprises (NASDAQ:HTCR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 13th. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.12. HeartCore Enterprises had a negative net margin of 0.62% and a positive return on equity of 141.93%. The company had revenue of $4.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.27 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that HeartCore Enterprises will post 0.39 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

HeartCore Enterprises Company Profile

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. CreativeOne Wealth LLC increased its position in HeartCore Enterprises by 330.6% during the 1st quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC now owns 184,743 shares of the company’s stock valued at $139,000 after purchasing an additional 141,843 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in HeartCore Enterprises during the 1st quarter valued at $118,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in HeartCore Enterprises during the 4th quarter valued at $185,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in HeartCore Enterprises during the 4th quarter valued at $83,000. 1.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

HeartCore Enterprises, Inc, a software development company, provides Software as a Service solutions to enterprise customers in Japan and internationally. Its customer experience management platform includes marketing, sales, service, and content management systems, as well as other tools and integrations, which enable companies to enhance the customer experience and drive engagement.

