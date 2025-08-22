Zacks Research Upgrades HeartCore Enterprises (NASDAQ:HTCR) to “Strong-Buy”

HeartCore Enterprises (NASDAQ:HTCR – Get Free Report) was upgraded by Zacks Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday,Zacks.com reports.
HeartCore Enterprises Stock Up 20.6%
Shares of NASDAQ HTCR opened at $0.6190 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. HeartCore Enterprises has a 52 week low of $0.3909 and a 52 week high of $3.38. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $0.49 and its 200 day moving average is $0.73. The company has a market cap of $14.43 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -61.84 and a beta of 1.89.
HeartCore Enterprises (NASDAQ:HTCR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 13th. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.12. HeartCore Enterprises had a negative net margin of 0.62% and a positive return on equity of 141.93%. The company had revenue of $4.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.27 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that HeartCore Enterprises will post 0.39 earnings per share for the current year.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
HeartCore Enterprises Company Profile
HeartCore Enterprises, Inc, a software development company, provides Software as a Service solutions to enterprise customers in Japan and internationally. Its customer experience management platform includes marketing, sales, service, and content management systems, as well as other tools and integrations, which enable companies to enhance the customer experience and drive engagement.
