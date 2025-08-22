First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Developed International ETF (NASDAQ:RFDI) Short Interest Down 30.8% in July

First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Developed International ETF (NASDAQ:RFDI – Get Free Report) was the target of a large drop in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totaling 900 shares, adropof30.8% from the July 15th total of 1,300 shares. Approximately0.1% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 4,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days. Based on an average daily volume of 4,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days. Approximately0.1% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Developed International ETF

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Developed International ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $2,592,000. Cerity Partners LLC acquired a new stake in First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Developed International ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,299,000. Per Stirling Capital Management LLC. grew its stake in First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Developed International ETF by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. Per Stirling Capital Management LLC. now owns 205,166 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,961,000 after acquiring an additional 7,633 shares during the period. RiverFront Investment Group LLC grew its stake in First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Developed International ETF by 10.7% in the 2nd quarter. RiverFront Investment Group LLC now owns 124,939 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,111,000 after acquiring an additional 12,053 shares during the period. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers grew its stake in First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Developed International ETF by 18.5% in the 2nd quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 93,760 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,837,000 after acquiring an additional 14,622 shares during the period.

First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Developed International ETF Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ RFDI opened at $76.29 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $127.40 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.09 and a beta of 0.94. First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Developed International ETF has a 12 month low of $58.54 and a 12 month high of $76.51. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $73.40 and its 200-day simple moving average is $69.61.

First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Developed International ETF Increases Dividend

First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Developed International ETF Company Profile

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 26th were paid a dividend of $1.0976 per share. This represents a $4.39 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 26th. This is a positive change from First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Developed International ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30.

The First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Developed International ETF (RFDI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Developed ex U.S. index. The fund is an actively-managed fund that seeks capital appreciation from developed-country stocks (excluding the US) selected using a factor approach. The manager has discretion to currency-hedge up to 100% of the portfolio.

