Mccarter Private Wealth Services LLC Acquires 575 Shares of Oracle Corporation $ORCL

Mccarter Private Wealth Services LLC increased its holdings in Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL – Free Report) by 15.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,235 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 575 shares during the period. Mccarter Private Wealth Services LLC’s holdings in Oracle were worth $592,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Sunbeam Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Oracle during the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Oracle during the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Inlight Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Oracle during the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Oracle by 284.9% during the first quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC now owns 204 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 151 shares during the period. Finally, Mpwm Advisory Solutions LLC bought a new stake in Oracle during the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. 42.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have issued reports on ORCL. DA Davidson upped their price target on shares of Oracle from $140.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, June 12th. Raymond James Financial reiterated a “strong-buy” rating on shares of Oracle in a research note on Wednesday, June 18th. Westpark Capital increased their target price on shares of Oracle from $195.00 to $246.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 12th. Loop Capital set a $135.00 target price on shares of Oracle in a research note on Tuesday, June 10th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Oracle from $235.00 to $245.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-three have assigned a Buy rating and eight have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Oracle presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $227.04.

Insider Transactions at Oracle

In other Oracle news, Vice Chairman Jeffrey Henley sold 400,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.42, for a total value of $76,168,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 1,097,576 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $209,000,421.92. This trade represents a 26.71% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Maria Smith sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $232.99, for a total transaction of $2,329,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 40,807 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,507,622.93. The trade was a 19.68% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 444,183 shares of company stock valued at $86,521,198. 42.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Oracle Stock Performance

NYSE:ORCL opened at $233.0010 on Friday. Oracle Corporation has a 12-month low of $118.86 and a 12-month high of $260.87. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $654.46 billion, a PE ratio of 53.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.51 and a beta of 1.43. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $234.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $182.32.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 11th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.06. Oracle had a net margin of 21.68% and a return on equity of 87.34%. The company had revenue of $15.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.58 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.63 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Oracle Corporation will post 5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Oracle Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 10th were paid a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 10th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.9%. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.08%.

Oracle Company Profile

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Cerner healthcare, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

