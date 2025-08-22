BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S Has $2.25 Million Stock Position in Norfolk Southern Corporation $NSC

BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S reduced its stake in shares of Norfolk Southern Corporation (NYSE:NSC – Free Report) by 26.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 9,480 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 3,374 shares during the period. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S’s holdings in Norfolk Southern were worth $2,245,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fourth Dimension Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Norfolk Southern during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Putney Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Norfolk Southern during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Greenline Partners LLC acquired a new position in Norfolk Southern during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. HWG Holdings LP acquired a new position in Norfolk Southern during the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Physician Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Norfolk Southern by 129.2% during the 1st quarter. Physician Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 149 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. 75.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Norfolk Southern alerts:

Norfolk Southern Price Performance

Norfolk Southern stock opened at $284.04 on Friday. Norfolk Southern Corporation has a 12 month low of $201.63 and a 12 month high of $288.64. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $269.41 and its 200-day moving average is $247.54. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. The company has a market capitalization of $63.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.19, a PEG ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 1.31.

Norfolk Southern Dividend Announcement

Norfolk Southern ( NYSE:NSC Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 29th. The railroad operator reported $3.29 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.24 by $0.05. Norfolk Southern had a return on equity of 19.35% and a net margin of 27.51%.The company had revenue of $3.11 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.10 billion. Norfolk Southern has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Norfolk Southern Corporation will post 13 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 1st were given a $1.35 dividend. This represents a $5.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.9%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 1st. Norfolk Southern’s payout ratio is presently 36.49%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on NSC shares. Benchmark downgraded Norfolk Southern from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 30th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Norfolk Southern from $255.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $278.00 price target on shares of Norfolk Southern in a research report on Monday, June 2nd. Barclays boosted their price target on Norfolk Southern from $290.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 30th. Finally, Evercore ISI reaffirmed an “in-line” rating and set a $289.00 price target (up previously from $279.00) on shares of Norfolk Southern in a research report on Wednesday, July 30th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and fourteen have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $285.15.

Check Out Our Latest Report on NSC

Norfolk Southern Company Profile

(Free Report)

Norfolk Southern Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods in the United States. The company transports agriculture, forest, and consumer products comprising soybeans, wheat, corn, fertilizers, livestock and poultry feed, food products, food oils, flour, sweeteners, ethanol, lumber and wood products, pulp board and paper products, wood fibers, wood pulp, beverages, and canned goods; chemicals consist of sulfur and related chemicals, petroleum products comprising crude oil, chlorine and bleaching compounds, plastics, rubber, industrial chemicals, chemical wastes, sand, and natural gas liquids; metals and construction materials, such as steel, aluminum products, machinery, scrap metals, cement, aggregates, minerals, clay, transportation equipment, and military-related products; and automotive, including finished motor vehicles and automotive parts, as well as coal.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NSC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Norfolk Southern Corporation (NYSE:NSC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Norfolk Southern Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Norfolk Southern and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.