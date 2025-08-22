Adam Eltoukhy Sells 4,578 Shares of Samsara (NYSE:IOT) Stock

Samsara Inc. (NYSE:IOT – Get Free Report) insider Adam Eltoukhy sold 4,578 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.73, for a total transaction of $149,837.94. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 358,720 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,740,905.60. The trade was a 1.26% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Adam Eltoukhy also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, July 21st, Adam Eltoukhy sold 10,083 shares of Samsara stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.77, for a total transaction of $390,917.91.

On Friday, June 27th, Adam Eltoukhy sold 10,083 shares of Samsara stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.89, for a total value of $402,210.87.

On Monday, June 16th, Adam Eltoukhy sold 18,643 shares of Samsara stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.21, for a total transaction of $730,992.03.

On Tuesday, June 10th, Adam Eltoukhy sold 10,451 shares of Samsara stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.23, for a total transaction of $430,894.73.

Shares of NYSE:IOT opened at $32.8180 on Friday. Samsara Inc. has a 52-week low of $31.40 and a 52-week high of $61.90. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $37.36 and a 200-day moving average price of $41.51. The stock has a market cap of $18.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -149.17 and a beta of 1.62.

Samsara ( NYSE:IOT Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 5th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $366.88 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $351.44 million. Samsara had a negative net margin of 9.04% and a negative return on equity of 11.14%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 30.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.03 earnings per share. Samsara has set its FY 2026 guidance at 0.390-0.410 EPS. Q2 2026 guidance at 0.060-0.070 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Samsara Inc. will post -0.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new position in Samsara during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,457,000. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. bought a new position in Samsara in the 1st quarter worth approximately $357,000. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board increased its position in Samsara by 213.4% in the 1st quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 19,121 shares of the company’s stock valued at $733,000 after acquiring an additional 13,020 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Samsara by 18.8% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,229,773 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,467,000 after acquiring an additional 352,829 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC acquired a new position in Samsara during the 1st quarter worth $273,000. 96.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Samsara from $48.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 2nd. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Samsara from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 9th. Evercore ISI set a $45.00 price objective on Samsara in a report on Wednesday, June 25th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Samsara from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, June 6th. Finally, Zacks Research cut shares of Samsara from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 15th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and nine have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $50.21.

Samsara Inc provides solutions that connects physical operations data to its connected operations cloud in the United States and internationally. The company's Connected Operations Cloud includes Data Platform, which ingests, aggregates, and enriches data from its IoT devices and has embedded capabilities for AI, workflows and analytics, alerts, API connections, and data security and privacy.

