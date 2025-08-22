SoFi Technologies (NASDAQ:SOFI) EVP Kelli Keough Sells 10,578 Shares

SoFi Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SOFI – Get Free Report) EVP Kelli Keough sold 10,578 shares of SoFi Technologies stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.13, for a total value of $234,091.14. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 234,622 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,192,184.86. This represents a 4.31% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Kelli Keough also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, July 18th, Kelli Keough sold 10,267 shares of SoFi Technologies stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.80, for a total transaction of $223,820.60.

On Friday, June 20th, Kelli Keough sold 10,267 shares of SoFi Technologies stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.22, for a total transaction of $156,263.74.

Shares of NASDAQ SOFI opened at $23.33 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $20.10 and a 200 day simple moving average of $15.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.14. SoFi Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $6.75 and a 1 year high of $25.11. The firm has a market cap of $27.94 billion, a PE ratio of 48.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 1.93.

SoFi Technologies ( NASDAQ:SOFI Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 29th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $519.37 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $801.94 million. SoFi Technologies had a net margin of 18.38% and a return on equity of 4.44%. SoFi Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 42.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.01 earnings per share. SoFi Technologies has set its FY 2025 guidance at 0.310-0.310 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that SoFi Technologies, Inc. will post 0.26 EPS for the current year.

SOFI has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. JMP Securities reissued a “market perform” rating and issued a $17.00 price target on shares of SoFi Technologies in a report on Monday, July 14th. Redburn Atlantic raised SoFi Technologies to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of SoFi Technologies in a research report on Monday, July 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $19.00 target price for the company. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of SoFi Technologies from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 30th. Finally, Rothschild & Co Redburn initiated coverage on SoFi Technologies in a research report on Friday, August 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $20.50 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have assigned a Buy rating, eleven have issued a Hold rating and three have issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.35.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SOFI. Mpwm Advisory Solutions LLC bought a new stake in shares of SoFi Technologies in the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. increased its holdings in SoFi Technologies by 2,200.0% during the first quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. now owns 2,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 2,200 shares during the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in SoFi Technologies in the first quarter worth about $28,000. SVB Wealth LLC bought a new stake in SoFi Technologies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, TD Private Client Wealth LLC lifted its stake in shares of SoFi Technologies by 153.9% during the 2nd quarter. TD Private Client Wealth LLC now owns 2,562 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 1,553 shares in the last quarter. 38.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SoFi Technologies, Inc provides various financial services in the United States, Latin America, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Lending, Technology Platform, and Financial Services. The company offers lending and financial services and products that allows its members to borrow, save, spend, invest, and protect money.

