Elevance Health, Inc. $ELV Shares Acquired by Norinchukin Bank The

Norinchukin Bank The grew its holdings in Elevance Health, Inc. (NYSE:ELV – Free Report) by 15.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 12,546 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,721 shares during the quarter. Norinchukin Bank The’s holdings in Elevance Health were worth $5,457,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ELV. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Elevance Health by 3.1% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 22,152,108 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,635,281,000 after purchasing an additional 666,534 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in shares of Elevance Health by 16.5% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,449,028 shares of the company’s stock worth $903,446,000 after purchasing an additional 346,557 shares during the last quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC raised its stake in shares of Elevance Health by 9.3% in the fourth quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 2,352,163 shares of the company’s stock worth $867,713,000 after purchasing an additional 199,550 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Elevance Health by 1.2% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,116,289 shares of the company’s stock worth $920,501,000 after purchasing an additional 24,833 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen LLC purchased a new position in shares of Elevance Health in the first quarter worth about $789,943,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.24% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on ELV shares. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $484.00 price objective (down from $555.00) on shares of Elevance Health in a research note on Monday, July 14th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Elevance Health from $428.00 to $316.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 18th. Guggenheim reduced their price target on Elevance Health from $447.00 to $360.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 18th. Wall Street Zen cut Elevance Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Elevance Health from $472.00 to $384.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 22nd. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $413.81.

Elevance Health stock opened at $309.4460 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $69.68 billion, a PE ratio of 13.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 0.58. Elevance Health, Inc. has a 12 month low of $273.71 and a 12 month high of $567.26. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $325.56 and a 200-day simple moving average of $379.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 1.44.

Elevance Health (NYSE:ELV – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 17th. The company reported $8.84 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.30 by ($0.46). The business had revenue of $49.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $48.26 billion. Elevance Health had a net margin of 2.83% and a return on equity of 17.59%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $10.12 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Elevance Health, Inc. will post 33.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 25th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 10th will be given a $1.71 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 10th. This represents a $6.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.2%. Elevance Health’s payout ratio is 29.11%.

In other news, CEO Gail Boudreaux purchased 8,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 18th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $286.94 per share, with a total value of $2,438,990.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer directly owned 151,020 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $43,333,678.80. The trade was a 5.96% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Susan D. Devore purchased 1,200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 19th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $312.15 per share, for a total transaction of $374,580.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director directly owned 3,502 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,093,149.30. The trade was a 52.13% increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Elevance Health, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a health benefits company in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Health Benefits, CarelonRx, Carelon Services, and Corporate & Other. It offers a variety of health plans and services to program members; health products; an array of fee-based administrative managed care services; and specialty and other insurance products and services, such as stop loss, dental, vision, life, disability, and supplemental health insurance benefits.

