United Asset Strategies Inc. Has $225,000 Holdings in Capital One Financial Corporation $COF

United Asset Strategies Inc. lessened its stake in Capital One Financial Corporation (NYSE:COF) by 19.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,255 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 300 shares during the quarter. United Asset Strategies Inc.’s holdings in Capital One Financial were worth $225,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in COF. Brighton Jones LLC increased its position in Capital One Financial by 330.1% in the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 13,587 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,423,000 after acquiring an additional 10,428 shares in the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Capital One Financial by 7.0% in the 4th quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 34,907 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,225,000 after purchasing an additional 2,279 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in shares of Capital One Financial by 63.0% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,242,912 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $221,637,000 after purchasing an additional 480,269 shares during the last quarter. MGO One Seven LLC boosted its stake in shares of Capital One Financial by 87.1% in the 4th quarter. MGO One Seven LLC now owns 4,736 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $845,000 after purchasing an additional 2,205 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC boosted its stake in shares of Capital One Financial by 246.2% in the 4th quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC now owns 315 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 224 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.84% of the company’s stock.

Capital One Financial Stock Performance

Shares of Capital One Financial stock opened at $211.9620 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $135.55 billion, a PE ratio of 108.70, a PEG ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.16. Capital One Financial Corporation has a 12 month low of $131.55 and a 12 month high of $232.45. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $212.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is $194.02.

Capital One Financial Dividend Announcement

Capital One Financial ( NYSE:COF Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 22nd. The financial services provider reported $5.48 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.93 by $3.55. The business had revenue of $12.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.72 billion. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 31.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $3.14 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Capital One Financial Corporation will post 15.65 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 15th will be paid a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 15th. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.1%. Capital One Financial’s payout ratio is presently 123.08%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Capital One Financial

In other Capital One Financial news, insider Michael Zamsky sold 5,515 shares of Capital One Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.59, for a total value of $1,155,888.85. Following the transaction, the insider owned 27,364 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,735,220.76. The trade was a 16.77% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Robert M. Alexander sold 10,114 shares of Capital One Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $227.86, for a total transaction of $2,304,576.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 68,707 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,655,577.02. The trade was a 12.83% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 19,298 shares of company stock valued at $4,233,044. 1.26% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on COF shares. TD Cowen raised shares of Capital One Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $184.00 to $258.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 8th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their target price on shares of Capital One Financial from $248.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 23rd. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of Capital One Financial from $223.00 to $233.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 21st. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Capital One Financial from $225.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Capital One Financial from $245.00 to $248.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 23rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have given a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $238.81.

Capital One Financial Profile

Capital One Financial Corporation operates as the financial services holding company for the Capital One, National Association, which engages in the provision of various financial products and services in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking, and Commercial Banking.

