Wescott Financial Advisory Group LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF $USMV

Wescott Financial Advisory Group LLC lowered its stake in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV – Free Report) by 10.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,497 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,916 shares during the quarter. Wescott Financial Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF were worth $1,545,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in USMV. Barnes Wealth Management Group Inc raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. Barnes Wealth Management Group Inc now owns 4,927 shares of the company’s stock valued at $461,000 after purchasing an additional 199 shares during the period. Hobbs Group Advisors LLC increased its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 83.4% in the 1st quarter. Hobbs Group Advisors LLC now owns 66,040 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,185,000 after acquiring an additional 30,031 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 10.7% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 2,440,656 shares of the company’s stock worth $228,646,000 after buying an additional 235,117 shares in the last quarter. Guidance Point Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 84.8% in the 1st quarter. Guidance Point Advisors LLC now owns 20,198 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,892,000 after buying an additional 9,271 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CW Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 60.6% in the 1st quarter. CW Advisors LLC now owns 9,523 shares of the company’s stock worth $892,000 after buying an additional 3,593 shares in the last quarter.

iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF Trading Up 6.4%

USMV stock opened at $94.3150 on Friday. iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF has a 12 month low of $83.99 and a 12 month high of $95.1190. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $93.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $92.57. The stock has a market cap of $24.07 billion, a PE ratio of 22.90 and a beta of 0.72.

iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF Company Profile

The iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (USMV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Minimum Volatility (USD) index. The fund tracks an index of US-listed firms selected and weighted to create a low-volatility portfolio subject to various constraints. USMV was launched on Oct 18, 2011 and is managed by BlackRock.

