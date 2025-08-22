Oracle Corporation $ORCL Shares Sold by 1832 Asset Management L.P.

1832 Asset Management L.P. cut its stake in shares of Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL – Free Report) by 20.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,645,370 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after selling 664,164 shares during the quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P.’s holdings in Oracle were worth $369,849,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Oracle in the first quarter worth $27,000. Inlight Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Oracle in the first quarter worth $28,000. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Oracle by 284.9% in the first quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC now owns 204 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 151 shares in the last quarter. Sunbeam Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Oracle in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Mpwm Advisory Solutions LLC purchased a new position in Oracle in the fourth quarter worth $36,000. 42.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Oracle Trading Down 0.9%

Shares of ORCL stock opened at $233.0010 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $654.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.69, a P/E/G ratio of 3.51 and a beta of 1.43. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $234.95 and a 200-day simple moving average of $182.32. Oracle Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $118.86 and a fifty-two week high of $260.87. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.07.

Oracle Announces Dividend

Oracle ( NYSE:ORCL Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 11th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.70 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.64 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $15.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.58 billion. Oracle had a return on equity of 87.34% and a net margin of 21.68%.The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.63 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Oracle Corporation will post 5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 10th were given a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.9%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 10th. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 46.08%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ORCL has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on Oracle from $215.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 14th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Oracle from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $180.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Monday, June 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Oracle from $135.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 12th. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Oracle in a research report on Wednesday, June 18th. Finally, Mizuho raised their price target on Oracle from $245.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 15th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-three have assigned a Buy rating and eight have given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $227.04.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Clayton M. Magouyrk sold 15,000 shares of Oracle stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $214.10, for a total transaction of $3,211,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 60,722 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,000,580.20. This trade represents a 19.81% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Rona Alison Fairhead purchased 480 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 7th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $233.87 per share, with a total value of $112,257.60. Following the acquisition, the director directly owned 22,110 shares in the company, valued at $5,170,865.70. This trade represents a 2.22% increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 444,183 shares of company stock worth $86,521,198 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 42.20% of the company’s stock.

About Oracle

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Cerner healthcare, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

Featured Stories

