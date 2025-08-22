Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF $VIG Shares Purchased by Barnes Wealth Management Group Inc

Barnes Wealth Management Group Inc boosted its holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Free Report) by 3.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,881 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 177 shares during the quarter. Barnes Wealth Management Group Inc’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $1,141,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VIG. Brighton Jones LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 92.5% during the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 34,563 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,768,000 after acquiring an additional 16,606 shares during the period. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 12.9% during the fourth quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 5,066 shares of the company’s stock valued at $992,000 after acquiring an additional 577 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $516,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 15,900.0% during the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 320 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 318 shares during the period. Finally, Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC now owns 5,429 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,063,000 after acquiring an additional 174 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF alerts:

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VIG opened at $209.02 on Friday. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 1 year low of $169.32 and a 1 year high of $210.90. The company has a market cap of $94.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.32 and a beta of 0.85. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $205.91 and a 200-day moving average of $198.58.

About Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VIG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.