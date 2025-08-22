Rede Wealth LLC Sells 418 Shares of Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF $NULG

Rede Wealth LLC trimmed its holdings in Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF (BATS:NULG – Free Report) by 7.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,584 shares of the company’s stock after selling 418 shares during the quarter. Rede Wealth LLC’s holdings in Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF were worth $437,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Orion Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC increased its stake in Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF by 1,300.0% during the 1st quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares in the last quarter. Bridge Generations Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $39,000. Signaturefd LLC bought a new stake in Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $48,000. Finally, Keystone Global Partners LLC bought a new stake in Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $49,000.

Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF Stock Performance

BATS:NULG opened at $96.2950 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.38 and a beta of 1.17. Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $67.66 and a fifty-two week high of $99.1750. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $94.80 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $87.11.

Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF Profile

The Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF (NULG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI TIAA ESG USA Large Cap Growth index. The fund tracks an index composed of large-cap US companies with growth characteristics that also meet certain environmental, social, and governance (ESG) criteria. NULG was launched on Dec 13, 2016 and is managed by Nuveen.

