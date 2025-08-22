Mccarter Private Wealth Services LLC Grows Position in Valero Energy Corporation $VLO

Mccarter Private Wealth Services LLC boosted its stake in Valero Energy Corporation (NYSE:VLO – Free Report) by 3.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 5,410 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 185 shares during the quarter. Mccarter Private Wealth Services LLC’s holdings in Valero Energy were worth $714,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. 1832 Asset Management L.P. grew its stake in Valero Energy by 62.4% during the first quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,192,084 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $157,439,000 after buying an additional 457,846 shares during the period. Norinchukin Bank The grew its stake in Valero Energy by 16.4% during the first quarter. Norinchukin Bank The now owns 17,953 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,371,000 after buying an additional 2,535 shares during the period. CW Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Valero Energy during the first quarter worth approximately $361,000. Summit Financial LLC grew its stake in Valero Energy by 4.6% during the first quarter. Summit Financial LLC now owns 1,812 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $239,000 after buying an additional 79 shares during the period. Finally, Martingale Asset Management L P grew its stake in Valero Energy by 321.3% during the first quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 15,454 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,041,000 after buying an additional 11,786 shares during the period. 78.69% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Valero Energy alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

VLO has been the subject of several research reports. Citigroup downgraded shares of Valero Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $134.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 16th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Valero Energy from $140.00 to $141.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Valero Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $127.00 to $154.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 13th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Valero Energy from $151.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 9th. Finally, UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Valero Energy from $164.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have given a Buy rating and five have assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Valero Energy presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $154.47.

Valero Energy Stock Down 0.3%

Shares of NYSE:VLO opened at $140.0640 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $43.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 1.03. Valero Energy Corporation has a 1-year low of $99.00 and a 1-year high of $155.12. The company’s fifty day moving average is $140.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $130.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.62.

Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 24th. The oil and gas company reported $2.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.66 by $0.62. The company had revenue of $29.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $27 billion. Valero Energy had a net margin of 0.62% and a return on equity of 5.76%. The firm’s revenue was down 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.71 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Valero Energy Corporation will post 7.92 EPS for the current year.

Valero Energy Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 31st will be given a dividend of $1.13 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 31st. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.2%. Valero Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 188.33%.

About Valero Energy

(Free Report)

Valero Energy Corporation manufactures, markets, and sells petroleum-based and low-carbon liquid transportation fuels and petrochemical products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, Latin America, Mexico, Peru, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Refining, Renewable Diesel, and Ethanol.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Valero Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Valero Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.