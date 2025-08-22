JPMorgan Chase & Co. $JPM Shares Purchased by Accredited Wealth Management LLC

Accredited Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 24.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,123 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 808 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. accounts for about 0.9% of Accredited Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest holding. Accredited Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $1,011,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Elevate Wealth Advisory Inc. acquired a new position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the first quarter valued at approximately $207,000. PGIM Custom Harvest LLC lifted its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 10.6% in the first quarter. PGIM Custom Harvest LLC now owns 13,811 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,388,000 after acquiring an additional 1,320 shares during the last quarter. Osterweis Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 0.3% in the first quarter. Osterweis Capital Management Inc. now owns 138,416 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $33,953,000 after acquiring an additional 391 shares during the last quarter. TFB Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.7% in the first quarter. TFB Advisors LLC now owns 6,385 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,566,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Banco BTG Pactual S.A. lifted its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 183.3% in the first quarter. Banco BTG Pactual S.A. now owns 41,490 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $10,177,000 after acquiring an additional 26,843 shares during the last quarter. 71.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

JPM has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Phillip Securities cut JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “moderate buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 16th. Cowen restated a “buy” rating on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Wednesday, July 16th. Citigroup set a $275.00 price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 7th. Wall Street Zen upgraded JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 14th. Finally, HSBC restated a “reduce” rating and set a $259.00 price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Tuesday, July 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have given a Buy rating, six have given a Hold rating and three have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $288.68.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Stock Down 0.4%

Shares of NYSE JPM opened at $291.0580 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $800.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.93, a PEG ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 12-month low of $200.61 and a 12-month high of $301.29. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $288.29 and its 200-day simple moving average is $264.27.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 15th. The financial services provider reported $4.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.48 by $0.48. The business had revenue of $44.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $43.76 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 16.93% and a net margin of 20.52%.The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $6.12 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 18.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other news, COO Jennifer Piepszak sold 6,128 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $262.47, for a total value of $1,608,416.16. Following the sale, the chief operating officer directly owned 62,455 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,392,563.85. This trade represents a 8.94% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Company Profile

JPMorgan Chase & Co is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of financial and investment banking services. It focuses on investment banking, financial services for consumers and small businesses, commercial banking, financial transaction processing, and asset management. It operates through the following segments: Consumer and Community Banking (CCB), Commercial and Investment Bank (CIB), Asset and Wealth Management (AWM), and Corporate.

