Zacks Research Has Negative Forecast for MAR Q1 Earnings

Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR – Free Report) – Zacks Research cut their Q1 2026 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Marriott International in a report issued on Tuesday, August 19th. Zacks Research analyst Team now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $2.53 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $2.56. The consensus estimate for Marriott International’s current full-year earnings is $10.10 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Marriott International’s Q2 2026 earnings at $2.99 EPS, Q4 2026 earnings at $3.06 EPS, FY2026 earnings at $11.22 EPS and Q2 2027 earnings at $3.36 EPS.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on MAR. Dbs Bank raised shares of Marriott International from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 14th. Mizuho reduced their price target on shares of Marriott International from $293.00 to $285.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 7th. Truist Financial cut their price objective on shares of Marriott International from $300.00 to $273.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 30th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of Marriott International from $285.00 to $280.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Marriott International in a report on Monday, June 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $284.00 target price on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have issued a Buy rating and twelve have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $281.00.

Marriott International Stock Down 0.5%

Shares of MAR opened at $262.27 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $71.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.57, a P/E/G ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.44. Marriott International has a 12 month low of $205.40 and a 12 month high of $307.52. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $268.92 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $260.18.

Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 5th. The company reported $2.65 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.65. Marriott International had a negative return on equity of 93.44% and a net margin of 9.60%.The business had revenue of $6.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.66 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.50 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. Marriott International has set its FY 2025 guidance at 9.850-10.080 EPS. Q3 2025 guidance at 2.310-2.390 EPS.

Marriott International Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 21st will be paid a $0.67 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 21st. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.0%. Marriott International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.21%.

Marriott International declared that its board has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, August 7th that allows the company to repurchase 25,000,000 shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to repurchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Insider Activity

In other Marriott International news, CEO Anthony Capuano sold 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $263.90, for a total value of $3,166,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 124,067 shares in the company, valued at approximately $32,741,281.30. This trade represents a 8.82% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Rajeev Menon sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $268.28, for a total value of $670,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 5,706 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,530,805.68. This represents a 30.47% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 10.68% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Marriott International

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bernard Wealth Management Corp. bought a new stake in shares of Marriott International during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Morse Asset Management Inc bought a new stake in Marriott International during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. AlphaQuest LLC increased its holdings in Marriott International by 2,750.0% during the 2nd quarter. AlphaQuest LLC now owns 114 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Kapitalo Investimentos Ltda bought a new stake in Marriott International during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Addison Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Marriott International in the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Institutional investors own 70.70% of the company’s stock.

About Marriott International

Marriott International, Inc engages in operating, franchising, and licensing hotel, residential, timeshare, and other lodging properties worldwide. It operates its properties under the JW Marriott, The Ritz-Carlton, The Luxury Collection, W Hotels, St. Regis, EDITION, Bvlgari, Marriott Hotels, Sheraton, Westin, Autograph Collection, Renaissance Hotels, Le Méridien, Delta Hotels by Marriott, Tribute Portfolio, Gaylord Hotels, Design Hotels, Marriott Executive Apartments, Apartments by Marriott Bonvoy, Courtyard by Marriott, Fairfield by Marriott, Residence Inn by Marriott, SpringHill Suites by Marriott, Four Points by Sheraton, TownePlace Suites by Marriott, Aloft Hotels, AC Hotels by Marriott, Moxy Hotels, Element Hotels, Protea Hotels by Marriott, City Express by Marriott, and St.

