RTX Corporation $RTX Shares Sold by Mccarter Private Wealth Services LLC

Mccarter Private Wealth Services LLC decreased its holdings in shares of RTX Corporation (NYSE:RTX – Free Report) by 0.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 26,893 shares of the company’s stock after selling 231 shares during the quarter. RTX comprises 2.3% of Mccarter Private Wealth Services LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 13th largest holding. Mccarter Private Wealth Services LLC’s holdings in RTX were worth $3,562,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in RTX during the first quarter worth $26,000. 10Elms LLP acquired a new stake in shares of RTX in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Greenline Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of RTX in the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Summit Securities Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of RTX in the first quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, Mpwm Advisory Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of RTX in the fourth quarter valued at $43,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.50% of the company’s stock.

RTX opened at $156.2890 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $150.74 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $137.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The company has a market cap of $209.20 billion, a PE ratio of 34.35, a P/E/G ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 0.69. RTX Corporation has a 52 week low of $112.27 and a 52 week high of $158.79.

RTX ( NYSE:RTX Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 22nd. The company reported $1.56 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $21.58 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.68 billion. RTX had a return on equity of 12.89% and a net margin of 7.35%.The firm’s revenue was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.41 EPS. RTX has set its FY 2025 guidance at 5.800-5.950 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that RTX Corporation will post 6.11 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.68 per share. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.7%. RTX’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 59.78%.

RTX has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on RTX from $145.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $154.00 target price on RTX and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, July 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on RTX from $114.00 to $126.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, June 23rd. Barclays lifted their target price on RTX from $130.00 to $153.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 29th. Finally, DZ Bank raised RTX from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $129.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, April 25th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have given a Buy rating and five have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $158.67.

In other news, insider Troy D. Brunk sold 7,654 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.20, for a total transaction of $1,187,900.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 16,442 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,551,798.40. This represents a 31.76% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Kevin G. Dasilva sold 8,704 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.20, for a total value of $1,359,564.80. Following the transaction, the vice president directly owned 30,004 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,686,624.80. This trade represents a 22.49% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 47,589 shares of company stock worth $7,126,389. 0.15% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

RTX Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Collins Aerospace, Pratt & Whitney, and Raytheon. The Collins Aerospace Systems segment offers aerospace and defense products, and aftermarket service solutions for civil and military aircraft manufacturers and commercial airlines, as well as regional, business, and general aviation, defense, and commercial space operations.

