Gould Capital LLC Acquires New Shares in Dell Technologies Inc. $DELL

Gould Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 10,489 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $956,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its position in Dell Technologies by 25.9% in the first quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 2,460 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $224,000 after purchasing an additional 506 shares during the period. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC raised its position in Dell Technologies by 44.9% in the first quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 2,612 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $238,000 after purchasing an additional 809 shares during the period. Mather Group LLC. raised its position in Dell Technologies by 113.3% in the first quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 1,043 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $95,000 after purchasing an additional 554 shares during the period. Golden State Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Dell Technologies by 54.6% in the first quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,411 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $402,000 after purchasing an additional 1,558 shares during the period. Finally, Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC raised its position in Dell Technologies by 9.1% in the first quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 59,429 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,417,000 after purchasing an additional 4,977 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.37% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Dell Technologies news, General Counsel Richard J. Rothberg sold 70,165 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.82, for a total value of $7,635,355.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel owned 79,928 shares in the company, valued at $8,697,764.96. This represents a 46.75% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Iv (Gp) L.L.C. Slta sold 625,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.20, for a total transaction of $78,875,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 960,050 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $121,158,310. This represents a 39.43% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 12,989,063 shares of company stock valued at $1,583,673,412 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 42.00% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

DELL has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Bank of America upped their price objective on Dell Technologies from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 18th. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on Dell Technologies from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 15th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Dell Technologies from $135.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Susquehanna reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $125.00 price objective on shares of Dell Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, August 13th. Finally, UBS Group cut their price objective on Dell Technologies from $150.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 30th. Sixteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $144.06.

Dell Technologies Price Performance

NYSE DELL opened at $127.7160 on Friday. Dell Technologies Inc. has a 1 year low of $66.25 and a 1 year high of $147.66. The company has a market capitalization of $86.70 billion, a PE ratio of 20.37, a P/E/G ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a fifty day moving average of $127.34 and a two-hundred day moving average of $109.48.

Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 29th. The technology company reported $1.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.68 by ($0.13). Dell Technologies had a net margin of 4.63% and a negative return on equity of 226.48%. The company had revenue of $23.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.17 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.27 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. Dell Technologies has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 2.250-2.25 EPS. FY 2026 guidance at 9.400-9.40 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Dell Technologies Inc. will post 6.93 earnings per share for the current year.

Dell Technologies Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 22nd were paid a $0.525 dividend. This represents a $2.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.6%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, July 22nd. Dell Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.49%.

Dell Technologies Company Profile

Dell Technologies Inc designs, develops, manufactures, markets, sells, and supports various comprehensive and integrated solutions, products, and services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Infrastructure Solutions Group (ISG) and Client Solutions Group (CSG).

