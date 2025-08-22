JPMorgan Chase & Co. $JPM Shares Acquired by CW Advisors LLC

CW Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 25.6% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 242,757 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 49,539 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. accounts for approximately 0.7% of CW Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. CW Advisors LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $59,610,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Summit Financial LLC lifted its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 31.0% in the first quarter. Summit Financial LLC now owns 123,545 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,306,000 after purchasing an additional 29,269 shares during the period. Kaufman Rossin Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the 1st quarter valued at $223,000. Partners Capital Investment Group LLP raised its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 90.6% during the 1st quarter. Partners Capital Investment Group LLP now owns 40,093 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,835,000 after purchasing an additional 19,060 shares during the period. Accredited Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 24.4% in the first quarter. Accredited Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,123 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,011,000 after acquiring an additional 808 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Elevate Wealth Advisory Inc. acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the first quarter worth $207,000. 71.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

JPM has been the topic of several analyst reports. TD Securities reissued a “buy” rating on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report on Wednesday, June 4th. Hsbc Global Res cut shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “hold” rating to a “moderate sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 8th. HSBC reissued a “reduce” rating and issued a $259.00 price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report on Tuesday, July 8th. Robert W. Baird lowered shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $235.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, June 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $320.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have given a Buy rating, six have issued a Hold rating and three have issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $288.68.

In related news, COO Jennifer Piepszak sold 6,128 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $262.47, for a total value of $1,608,416.16. Following the sale, the chief operating officer directly owned 62,455 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,392,563.85. The trade was a 8.94% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE JPM opened at $291.0580 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $288.29 and its 200-day moving average is $264.27. The stock has a market cap of $800.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.93, a P/E/G ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.11. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a twelve month low of $200.61 and a twelve month high of $301.29. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 15th. The financial services provider reported $4.96 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.48 by $0.48. The company had revenue of $44.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $43.76 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 20.52% and a return on equity of 16.93%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $6.12 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 18.1 EPS for the current year.

JPMorgan Chase & Co is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of financial and investment banking services. It focuses on investment banking, financial services for consumers and small businesses, commercial banking, financial transaction processing, and asset management. It operates through the following segments: Consumer and Community Banking (CCB), Commercial and Investment Bank (CIB), Asset and Wealth Management (AWM), and Corporate.

