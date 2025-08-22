Bragg Financial Advisors Inc Has $22.84 Million Position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. $JPM

Bragg Financial Advisors Inc reduced its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Free Report) by 2.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 93,128 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,069 shares during the period. Bragg Financial Advisors Inc’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $22,844,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wimmer Associates 1 LLC lifted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Wimmer Associates 1 LLC now owns 4,114 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $986,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC now owns 13,932 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,340,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. First Command Advisory Services Inc. lifted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. First Command Advisory Services Inc. now owns 9,306 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,283,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Black Swift Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Black Swift Group LLC now owns 5,759 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,413,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Beacon Bridge Wealth Partners LLC raised its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Beacon Bridge Wealth Partners LLC now owns 2,231 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $547,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. 71.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other JPMorgan Chase & Co. news, COO Jennifer Piepszak sold 6,128 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $262.47, for a total transaction of $1,608,416.16. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer directly owned 62,455 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,392,563.85. The trade was a 8.94% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

JPM has been the subject of several analyst reports. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report on Tuesday, July 15th. Phillip Securities lowered JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “moderate buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 16th. TD Cowen assumed coverage on JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report on Thursday, May 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $305.00 price objective for the company. Hsbc Global Res lowered JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “hold” rating to a “moderate sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 8th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $330.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have given a Buy rating, six have given a Hold rating and three have issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, JPMorgan Chase & Co. presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $288.68.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Stock Performance

Shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock opened at $291.0580 on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a one year low of $200.61 and a one year high of $301.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $800.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.93, a PEG ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.11. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $288.29 and a 200 day simple moving average of $264.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.88.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 15th. The financial services provider reported $4.96 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.48 by $0.48. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 16.93% and a net margin of 20.52%.The business had revenue of $44.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $43.76 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $6.12 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 18.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Profile

JPMorgan Chase & Co is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of financial and investment banking services. It focuses on investment banking, financial services for consumers and small businesses, commercial banking, financial transaction processing, and asset management. It operates through the following segments: Consumer and Community Banking (CCB), Commercial and Investment Bank (CIB), Asset and Wealth Management (AWM), and Corporate.

