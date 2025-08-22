Atlassian (NASDAQ:TEAM) Raised to “Hold” at Zacks Research

Atlassian (NASDAQ:TEAM – Get Free Report) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Research from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday,Zacks.com reports.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $300.00 price target (down from $365.00) on shares of Atlassian in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. Stephens reduced their price target on shares of Atlassian from $221.00 to $202.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 11th. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Atlassian from $300.00 to $240.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Macquarie reduced their price target on shares of Atlassian from $270.00 to $250.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. Finally, Truist Financial set a $230.00 price target on shares of Atlassian in a research note on Friday, August 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eighteen have issued a Buy rating and six have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $256.90.

NASDAQ:TEAM opened at $164.59 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 1.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -166.25 and a beta of 0.96. The company’s 50-day moving average is $191.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $219.12. Atlassian has a 1-year low of $154.07 and a 1-year high of $326.00.

Atlassian (NASDAQ:TEAM – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The technology company reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $1.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.36 billion. Atlassian had a negative net margin of 4.92% and a negative return on equity of 14.77%. Atlassian’s revenue was up 22.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.66 EPS. Atlassian has set its Q1 2026 guidance at EPS. FY 2026 guidance at EPS. Analysts forecast that Atlassian will post -0.34 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Michael Cannon-Brookes sold 7,665 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.30, for a total transaction of $1,274,689.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 214,620 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $35,691,306. This represents a 3.45% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Gene Liu sold 765 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.43, for a total transaction of $125,023.95. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer directly owned 50,595 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,268,740.85. The trade was a 1.49% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 510,134 shares of company stock worth $99,681,446 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 38.55% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Clean Yield Group grew its holdings in Atlassian by 372.0% during the 1st quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 118 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Capco Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Atlassian during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Colonial Trust Co SC grew its holdings in Atlassian by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Colonial Trust Co SC now owns 138 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. Smithfield Trust Co grew its holdings in Atlassian by 90.7% during the 1st quarter. Smithfield Trust Co now owns 164 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GeoWealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Atlassian by 26.8% during the 4th quarter. GeoWealth Management LLC now owns 180 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.45% of the company’s stock.

Atlassian Corporation, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, licenses, and maintains various software products worldwide. Its product portfolio includes Jira Software and Jira Work Management, a project management system that connects technical and business teams so they can better plan, organize, track and manage their work and projects; Confluence, a connected workspace that organizes knowledge across all teams to move work forward; and Trello, a collaboration and organization product that captures and adds structure to fluid and fast-forming work for teams.

