Rede Wealth LLC Buys Shares of 1,414 Philip Morris International Inc. $PM

Rede Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 1,414 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $224,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Philip Morris International by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 140,621,675 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,320,878,000 after purchasing an additional 1,189,283 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International by 26.4% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 21,840,422 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,466,730,000 after acquiring an additional 4,563,632 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International by 11.0% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 13,630,177 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,640,392,000 after acquiring an additional 1,347,503 shares during the period. Nuveen LLC purchased a new position in shares of Philip Morris International during the 1st quarter worth about $1,712,994,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International by 57.5% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 9,794,530 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,554,686,000 after acquiring an additional 3,575,158 shares during the period. 78.63% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $182.00 price objective (up from $156.00) on shares of Philip Morris International in a report on Thursday, April 24th. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Philip Morris International from $170.00 to $181.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Philip Morris International from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 10th. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Philip Morris International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 9th. Finally, KGI Securities assumed coverage on shares of Philip Morris International in a research report on Monday, August 4th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $186.27.

Philip Morris International Stock Performance

PM stock opened at $174.2850 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $271.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.13, a PEG ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.48. Philip Morris International Inc. has a 1 year low of $116.12 and a 1 year high of $186.69. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $173.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $165.67.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 22nd. The company reported $1.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.86 by $0.05. Philip Morris International had a negative return on equity of 120.86% and a net margin of 9.03%.The company had revenue of $10.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.33 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.59 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Philip Morris International has set its Q3 2025 guidance at 2.080-2.130 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 7.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Philip Morris International Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 15th. Investors of record on Friday, June 27th were paid a dividend of $1.35 per share. This represents a $5.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.1%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 27th. Philip Morris International’s payout ratio is currently 102.66%.

About Philip Morris International

Philip Morris International Inc operates as a tobacco company working to delivers a smoke-free future and evolving portfolio for the long-term to include products outside of the tobacco and nicotine sector. The company's product portfolio primarily consists of cigarettes and smoke-free products, including heat-not-burn, vapor, and oral nicotine products primarily under the IQOS and ZYN brands; and consumer accessories, such as lighters and matches.

