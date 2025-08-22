Purus Wealth Management LLC Sells 153 Shares of Lockheed Martin Corporation $LMT

Purus Wealth Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE:LMT – Free Report) by 6.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,405 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 153 shares during the quarter. Purus Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $1,074,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of LMT. Eagle Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Lockheed Martin by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Eagle Capital Management LLC now owns 10,827 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $5,261,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. Brighton Jones LLC grew its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 3,995 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,941,000 after acquiring an additional 191 shares in the last quarter. MGO One Seven LLC grew its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin by 15.5% during the 4th quarter. MGO One Seven LLC now owns 8,714 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $4,235,000 after acquiring an additional 1,172 shares in the last quarter. Syon Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Syon Capital LLC now owns 2,711 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,317,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Finally, RiverPark Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin by 8.0% during the 4th quarter. RiverPark Advisors LLC now owns 1,583 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $769,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. 74.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

LMT has been the subject of several research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Lockheed Martin from $520.00 to $465.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 23rd. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of Lockheed Martin from $498.00 to $453.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 23rd. Bank of America decreased their price target on shares of Lockheed Martin from $495.00 to $480.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Cowen cut shares of Lockheed Martin from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 10th. Finally, TD Cowen reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $480.00 price target (down from $500.00) on shares of Lockheed Martin in a research note on Thursday, July 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have given a Buy rating and fourteen have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $506.35.

LMT opened at $446.7530 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $449.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $456.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.47, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $104.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.16, a PEG ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.27. Lockheed Martin Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $410.11 and a fifty-two week high of $618.95.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 22nd. The aerospace company reported $7.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.57 by $0.72. The firm had revenue of $18.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.59 billion. Lockheed Martin had a return on equity of 107.60% and a net margin of 5.85%.The company’s revenue was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $7.11 earnings per share. Lockheed Martin has set its FY 2025 guidance at 21.700-22.000 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Lockheed Martin Corporation will post 27.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 26th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 2nd will be issued a dividend of $3.30 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 2nd. This represents a $13.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.0%. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio is 74.32%.

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. The company operates through Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space segments.

