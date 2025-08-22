D.B. Root & Company LLC Reduces Position in Mastercard Incorporated $MA

D.B. Root & Company LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Free Report) by 8.3% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,533 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 230 shares during the quarter. D.B. Root & Company LLC’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $1,388,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of MA. 1832 Asset Management L.P. boosted its position in shares of Mastercard by 79.6% during the 1st quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 846,607 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $464,042,000 after acquiring an additional 375,190 shares during the last quarter. Monetary Management Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Mastercard by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Monetary Management Group Inc. now owns 8,490 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $4,654,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Compound Planning Inc. boosted its position in shares of Mastercard by 13.8% during the 1st quarter. Compound Planning Inc. now owns 13,176 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $7,222,000 after acquiring an additional 1,597 shares during the last quarter. Norinchukin Bank The boosted its position in shares of Mastercard by 14.8% during the 1st quarter. Norinchukin Bank The now owns 45,082 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $24,710,000 after acquiring an additional 5,815 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clarkston Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Mastercard by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Clarkston Capital Partners LLC now owns 42,493 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $23,291,000 after acquiring an additional 466 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.28% of the company’s stock.

Mastercard Stock Down 0.2%

Shares of MA opened at $591.4220 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $534.65 billion, a PE ratio of 39.88, a P/E/G ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 1.03. Mastercard Incorporated has a 1 year low of $461.90 and a 1 year high of $594.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.41, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.16. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $563.30 and its 200-day simple moving average is $555.47.

Mastercard Dividend Announcement

Mastercard ( NYSE:MA Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The credit services provider reported $4.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.05 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $8.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.95 billion. Mastercard had a net margin of 44.93% and a return on equity of 200.01%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 16.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.50 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Mastercard Incorporated will post 15.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 8th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 9th were given a dividend of $0.76 per share. This represents a $3.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, July 9th. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.50%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Mastercard

In related news, insider Raj Seshadri sold 1,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $546.77, for a total transaction of $601,447.00. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 12,921 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,064,815.17. This represents a 7.85% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO J. Mehra Sachin sold 17,816 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $586.89, for a total transaction of $10,456,032.24. Following the sale, the chief financial officer owned 31,234 shares in the company, valued at $18,330,922.26. The trade was a 36.32% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 56,269 shares of company stock valued at $30,634,699. Corporate insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

MA has been the topic of several recent research reports. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Mastercard from $660.00 to $670.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 3rd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Mastercard from $639.00 to $661.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 1st. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Mastercard in a research report on Friday, June 6th. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Mastercard from $650.00 to $652.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 5th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada upped their target price on shares of Mastercard from $650.00 to $656.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-four have issued a Buy rating and five have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Mastercard currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $617.93.

Mastercard Company Profile

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. The company offers integrated products and value-added services for account holders, merchants, financial institutions, digital partners, businesses, governments, and other organizations, such as programs that enable issuers to provide consumers with credits to defer payments; payment products and solutions that allow its customers to access funds in deposit and other accounts; prepaid programs services; and commercial credit, debit, and prepaid payment products and solutions.

