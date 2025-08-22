Automatic Data Processing, Inc. $ADP Shares Sold by PGIM Custom Harvest LLC

PGIM Custom Harvest LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP – Free Report) by 10.2% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 688 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 78 shares during the period. PGIM Custom Harvest LLC’s holdings in Automatic Data Processing were worth $210,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. von Borstel & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in Automatic Data Processing during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Main Street Group LTD lifted its holdings in Automatic Data Processing by 50.7% during the 4th quarter. Main Street Group LTD now owns 113 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Y.D. More Investments Ltd bought a new position in Automatic Data Processing during the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. Abound Wealth Management lifted its holdings in Automatic Data Processing by 58.1% during the 1st quarter. Abound Wealth Management now owns 117 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Banque de Luxembourg S.A. bought a new position in Automatic Data Processing during the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.03% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ ADP opened at $304.94 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $123.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 0.81. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. has a 12-month low of $267.25 and a 12-month high of $329.93. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $305.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is $305.63.

Automatic Data Processing ( NASDAQ:ADP Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The business services provider reported $2.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.23 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $5.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.05 billion. Automatic Data Processing had a return on equity of 72.84% and a net margin of 19.84%.The business’s revenue was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.09 EPS. Automatic Data Processing has set its FY 2026 guidance at 10.811-11.011 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Automatic Data Processing, Inc. will post 9.93 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 1st. Investors of record on Friday, September 12th will be issued a $1.54 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 12th. This represents a $6.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.0%. Automatic Data Processing’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 61.72%.

A number of research firms have commented on ADP. Mizuho increased their target price on Automatic Data Processing from $321.00 to $332.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, June 13th. Royal Bank Of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a $315.00 target price on shares of Automatic Data Processing in a report on Thursday, June 5th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Automatic Data Processing from $305.00 to $318.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 31st. UBS Group reduced their target price on Automatic Data Processing from $323.00 to $315.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Automatic Data Processing from $310.00 to $311.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 31st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and nine have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $317.00.

Automatic Data Processing, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO). The Employer Services segment offers strategic, cloud-based platforms, and human resources (HR) outsourcing solutions.

