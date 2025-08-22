What is Zacks Research’s Estimate for UNH FY2027 Earnings?

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH – Free Report) – Analysts at Zacks Research lowered their FY2027 earnings per share estimates for UnitedHealth Group in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, August 20th. Zacks Research analyst Team now forecasts that the healthcare conglomerate will post earnings per share of $21.27 for the year, down from their previous forecast of $21.36. The consensus estimate for UnitedHealth Group’s current full-year earnings is $29.54 per share.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 29th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $4.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.45 by ($0.37). UnitedHealth Group had a net margin of 5.04% and a return on equity of 23.32%. The firm had revenue of $111.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $111.75 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $6.80 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 12.9% on a year-over-year basis. UnitedHealth Group has set its FY 2025 guidance at 16.000- EPS.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on UNH. KeyCorp dropped their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $400.00 to $350.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 30th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $306.00 to $267.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 4th. Royal Bank Of Canada decreased their price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $355.00 to $286.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 30th. HSBC reiterated a “reduce” rating and issued a $270.00 target price (down previously from $490.00) on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a report on Wednesday, May 21st. Finally, Hsbc Global Res downgraded UnitedHealth Group from a “hold” rating to a “moderate sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 21st. Fifteen analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have given a Hold rating and three have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $365.38.

UnitedHealth Group Price Performance

UnitedHealth Group stock opened at $303.4150 on Friday. UnitedHealth Group has a 52 week low of $234.60 and a 52 week high of $630.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $274.79 billion, a PE ratio of 13.15, a P/E/G ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $288.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is $391.21.

UnitedHealth Group Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 23rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 15th will be given a $2.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 15th. This represents a $8.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.9%. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 38.30%.

Insider Activity at UnitedHealth Group

In other news, CEO Patrick Hugh Conway sold 589 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $305.00, for a total value of $179,645.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 10,398 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,171,390. This represents a 5.36% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of UNH. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA acquired a new stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Marshall & Sterling Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new position in UnitedHealth Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Bayforest Capital Ltd increased its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 685.7% in the 1st quarter. Bayforest Capital Ltd now owns 55 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Sagard Holdings Management Inc. bought a new position in UnitedHealth Group during the second quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Islay Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in UnitedHealth Group during the second quarter valued at $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.86% of the company’s stock.

About UnitedHealth Group

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. The company operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, Optum Health, Optum Insight, and Optum Rx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health care coverage, and health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older addressing their needs; Medicaid plans, children's health insurance and health care programs; and health and dental benefits, and hospital and clinical services, as well as health care benefits products and services to state programs caring for the economically disadvantaged, medically underserved, and those without the benefit of employer-funded health care coverage.

