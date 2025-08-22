OFC Financial Planning LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF $VO

OFC Financial Planning LLC cut its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Free Report) by 2.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 6,537 shares of the company’s stock after selling 137 shares during the period. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF accounts for about 1.9% of OFC Financial Planning LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest holding. OFC Financial Planning LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $1,691,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VO. Grandfield & Dodd LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 1.6% in the first quarter. Grandfield & Dodd LLC now owns 2,559 shares of the company’s stock valued at $662,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Horizon Investment Services LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 4.8% in the first quarter. Horizon Investment Services LLC now owns 878 shares of the company’s stock valued at $227,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Richards Merrill & Peterson Inc. increased its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 3.1% in the first quarter. Richards Merrill & Peterson Inc. now owns 1,335 shares of the company’s stock valued at $345,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Mosaic Family Wealth Partners LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Mosaic Family Wealth Partners LLC now owns 8,530 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,253,000 after buying an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DeDora Capital Inc. increased its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 0.5% in the first quarter. DeDora Capital Inc. now owns 8,362 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,163,000 after buying an additional 41 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF alerts:

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:VO opened at $285.31 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $85.13 billion, a PE ratio of 21.50 and a beta of 1.08. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $282.35 and its 200 day moving average price is $269.23. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $223.65 and a 12 month high of $289.98.

About Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.