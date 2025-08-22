RPG Investment Advisory LLC Raises Stock Holdings in RTX Corporation $RTX

RPG Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of RTX Corporation (NYSE:RTX – Free Report) by 99.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 325,078 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 162,313 shares during the period. RTX comprises approximately 3.1% of RPG Investment Advisory LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. RPG Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in RTX were worth $43,060,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Bay Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in RTX during the first quarter valued at approximately $224,000. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC grew its position in RTX by 8.4% during the first quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 34,657 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,591,000 after acquiring an additional 2,686 shares during the last quarter. Brookwood Investment Group LLC bought a new position in RTX during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,288,000. Deutsche Bank AG grew its position in RTX by 46.0% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 2,973,342 shares of the company’s stock valued at $344,075,000 after acquiring an additional 936,953 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LBP AM SA grew its position in RTX by 17.7% during the first quarter. LBP AM SA now owns 279,179 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,980,000 after acquiring an additional 41,990 shares during the last quarter. 86.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on RTX shares. Susquehanna raised their target price on shares of RTX from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of RTX from $114.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, June 23rd. Barclays raised their target price on shares of RTX from $130.00 to $153.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 29th. Royal Bank Of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $170.00 target price (up previously from $165.00) on shares of RTX in a report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein set a $154.00 target price on shares of RTX and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, July 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have assigned a Buy rating and five have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $158.67.

Shares of RTX stock opened at $156.2890 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $209.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.35, a P/E/G ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 0.69. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $150.74 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $137.15. RTX Corporation has a 12 month low of $112.27 and a 12 month high of $158.79.

RTX (NYSE:RTX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 22nd. The company reported $1.56 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $21.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.68 billion. RTX had a return on equity of 12.89% and a net margin of 7.35%.The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.41 earnings per share. RTX has set its FY 2025 guidance at 5.800-5.950 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that RTX Corporation will post 6.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 4th. Investors of record on Friday, August 15th will be issued a $0.68 dividend. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.7%. RTX’s payout ratio is 59.78%.

In other news, EVP Dantaya M. Williams sold 16,922 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.62, for a total transaction of $2,328,805.64. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 16,538 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,275,959.56. This represents a 50.57% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Troy D. Brunk sold 7,654 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.20, for a total value of $1,187,900.80. Following the transaction, the insider owned 16,442 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,551,798.40. This trade represents a 31.76% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 47,589 shares of company stock worth $7,126,389 in the last three months. 0.15% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

RTX Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Collins Aerospace, Pratt & Whitney, and Raytheon. The Collins Aerospace Systems segment offers aerospace and defense products, and aftermarket service solutions for civil and military aircraft manufacturers and commercial airlines, as well as regional, business, and general aviation, defense, and commercial space operations.

