Broadview Financial Management LLC Has $1.04 Million Holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF $IJR

Broadview Financial Management LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Free Report) by 2.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,925 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 198 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF comprises about 0.8% of Broadview Financial Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest position. Broadview Financial Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF were worth $1,038,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Signature Resources Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 105.8% during the first quarter. Signature Resources Capital Management LLC now owns 249 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the period. Atlas Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF in the first quarter valued at $26,000. Hoey Investments Inc. bought a new stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF in the first quarter valued at $28,000. N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF in the first quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Minot DeBlois Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. 66.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:IJR opened at $114.12 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $111.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $107.64. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $89.22 and a fifty-two week high of $128.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $82.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.52 and a beta of 1.15.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Profile

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

