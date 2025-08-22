ONEOK, Inc. $OKE is Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C.’s 3rd Largest Position

Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. lifted its stake in ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE – Free Report) by 17.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,171,795 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,047,810 shares during the period. ONEOK makes up 8.6% of Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C.’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C.’s holdings in ONEOK were worth $711,586,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Marcum Wealth LLC raised its stake in ONEOK by 1.1% during the first quarter. Marcum Wealth LLC now owns 10,250 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,017,000 after buying an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. West Paces Advisors Inc. raised its stake in ONEOK by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. West Paces Advisors Inc. now owns 2,527 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $254,000 after buying an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. Morey & Quinn Wealth Partners LLC raised its stake in ONEOK by 0.8% during the first quarter. Morey & Quinn Wealth Partners LLC now owns 15,722 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,560,000 after buying an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Visionary Wealth Advisors raised its stake in ONEOK by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Visionary Wealth Advisors now owns 6,320 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $635,000 after buying an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clearstead Trust LLC raised its stake in ONEOK by 5.0% during the first quarter. Clearstead Trust LLC now owns 2,792 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $277,000 after buying an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.13% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank Of Canada dropped their price target on ONEOK from $94.00 to $88.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 13th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on ONEOK from $110.00 to $102.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 6th. TD Cowen assumed coverage on ONEOK in a report on Monday, July 7th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $91.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on ONEOK from $94.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 3rd. Finally, Barclays set a $83.00 price objective on ONEOK in a report on Thursday, August 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have assigned a Buy rating and six have issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $103.57.

Shares of NYSE OKE opened at $73.9460 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $79.52 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $85.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 0.59. The firm has a market cap of $46.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.41, a PEG ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.99. ONEOK, Inc. has a 1 year low of $72.18 and a 1 year high of $118.07.

ONEOK (NYSE:OKE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 4th. The utilities provider reported $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $8.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.20 billion. ONEOK had a return on equity of 14.90% and a net margin of 11.06%.During the same period last year, the company posted $1.33 EPS. ONEOK has set its FY 2025 guidance at 5.370-5.370 EPS. Research analysts forecast that ONEOK, Inc. will post 5.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 1st were issued a $1.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 1st. This represents a $4.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.6%. ONEOK’s dividend payout ratio is presently 80.31%.

ONEOK, Inc engages in gathering, processing, fractionation, storage, transportation, and marketing of natural gas and natural gas liquids (NGL) in the United States. It operates through four segments: Natural Gas Gathering and Processing, Natural Gas Liquids, Natural Gas Pipelines, and Refined Products and Crude.

