Wescott Financial Advisory Group LLC Sells 61 Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF $VB

Wescott Financial Advisory Group LLC trimmed its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Free Report) by 2.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,795 shares of the company’s stock after selling 61 shares during the quarter. Wescott Financial Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $620,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of VB. Inlight Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Arjuna Capital purchased a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. West Branch Capital LLC grew its position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 384.6% during the 1st quarter. West Branch Capital LLC now owns 126 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Evergreen Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA VB opened at $245.03 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $240.92 and its 200-day moving average price is $231.34. The company has a market cap of $65.43 billion, a PE ratio of 18.27 and a beta of 1.14. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $190.27 and a 52-week high of $263.35.

The Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (VB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Small Cap index. The fund tracks the CRSP US Small Cap Index. The market-cap-weighted index includes the bottom 2-15% of the investable universe. VB was launched on Jan 26, 2004 and is managed by Vanguard.

