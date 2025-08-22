Vanguard S&P 500 ETF $VOO Shares Sold by Mccarter Private Wealth Services LLC

Mccarter Private Wealth Services LLC decreased its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) by 3.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,354 shares of the company’s stock after selling 126 shares during the quarter. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF makes up approximately 1.1% of Mccarter Private Wealth Services LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 28th largest holding. Mccarter Private Wealth Services LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $1,724,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Atala Financial Inc acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the first quarter worth $29,000. Lord & Richards Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the first quarter worth $40,000. Putney Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, Elevate Wealth Advisory Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 83.7% during the first quarter. Elevate Wealth Advisory Inc. now owns 90 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Stock Down 0.4%

Shares of NYSEARCA VOO opened at $584.27 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $574.35 and a 200-day simple moving average of $542.34. The company has a market cap of $702.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.97 and a beta of 1.00. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 12 month low of $442.80 and a 12 month high of $594.03.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Profile

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

