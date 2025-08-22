Wescott Financial Advisory Group LLC Purchases 16,614 Shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF $IJH

Wescott Financial Advisory Group LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Free Report) by 14.6% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 130,639 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 16,614 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF comprises about 0.8% of Wescott Financial Advisory Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest position. Wescott Financial Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF were worth $7,623,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of IJH. Bison Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Bison Wealth LLC now owns 6,297 shares of the company’s stock worth $392,000 after acquiring an additional 161 shares during the last quarter. FAS Wealth Partners Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. FAS Wealth Partners Inc. now owns 37,897 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,361,000 after acquiring an additional 189 shares during the last quarter. Freedom Day Solutions LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. Freedom Day Solutions LLC now owns 3,936 shares of the company’s stock worth $230,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. Carret Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Carret Asset Management LLC now owns 14,287 shares of the company’s stock worth $834,000 after acquiring an additional 191 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Forte Capital LLC ADV boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Forte Capital LLC ADV now owns 5,520 shares of the company’s stock worth $322,000 after acquiring an additional 191 shares during the last quarter. 14.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF alerts:

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Price Performance

Shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF stock opened at $63.45 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $97.26 billion, a PE ratio of 19.00 and a beta of 1.12. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $50.15 and a 1-year high of $68.33. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $62.84 and its 200-day simple moving average is $60.54.

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Company Profile

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IJH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.