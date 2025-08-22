Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK) SVP Bonnie Titone Sells 2,000 Shares of Stock

Duke Energy Corporation (NYSE:DUK – Get Free Report) SVP Bonnie Titone sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.38, for a total value of $248,760.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president owned 19,608 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,438,843.04. The trade was a 9.26% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

NYSE:DUK opened at $124.08 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $119.63 and a 200-day moving average price of $118.27. The company has a market cap of $96.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.18, a PEG ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 0.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a current ratio of 0.66. Duke Energy Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $105.20 and a fifty-two week high of $127.85.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 5th. The utilities provider reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.29 by ($0.04). Duke Energy had a return on equity of 9.85% and a net margin of 15.51%.The business had revenue of $7.51 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.07 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.18 earnings per share. Duke Energy’s quarterly revenue was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Duke Energy has set its FY 2025 guidance at 6.170-6.420 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Duke Energy Corporation will post 6.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 16th. Investors of record on Friday, August 15th will be given a dividend of $1.065 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 15th. This represents a $4.26 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.4%. This is an increase from Duke Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.05. Duke Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 69.27%.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in DUK. Brighton Jones LLC raised its stake in shares of Duke Energy by 11.6% in the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 6,754 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $728,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the period. XTX Topco Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Duke Energy in the fourth quarter valued at $309,000. Forum Financial Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Duke Energy in the fourth quarter valued at $222,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Duke Energy by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,891,730 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $203,815,000 after buying an additional 49,150 shares during the period. Finally, TD Waterhouse Canada Inc. raised its stake in shares of Duke Energy by 13.3% during the 4th quarter. TD Waterhouse Canada Inc. now owns 24,942 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,687,000 after purchasing an additional 2,935 shares during the period. 65.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts recently weighed in on DUK shares. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Duke Energy from $125.00 to $124.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 18th. Citigroup upped their target price on Duke Energy from $130.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 7th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Duke Energy from $127.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $132.00 price objective on Duke Energy in a research note on Tuesday, July 1st. Finally, UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $127.00 price objective (up previously from $124.00) on shares of Duke Energy in a research note on Friday, July 11th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and seven have issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $130.07.

Duke Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. It operates through two segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure (EU&I), and Gas Utilities and Infrastructure (GU&I). The EU&I segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity in the Carolinas, Florida, and the Midwest.

