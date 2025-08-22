Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF $SCHD is D.B. Root & Company LLC’s 10th Largest Position

D.B. Root & Company LLC trimmed its position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD – Free Report) by 7.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 196,010 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,957 shares during the quarter. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF comprises about 1.8% of D.B. Root & Company LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest holding. D.B. Root & Company LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF were worth $5,480,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Compound Planning Inc. lifted its position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 9.6% during the first quarter. Compound Planning Inc. now owns 186,035 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,202,000 after buying an additional 16,362 shares during the last quarter. Barnes Wealth Management Group Inc increased its holdings in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 18.9% during the first quarter. Barnes Wealth Management Group Inc now owns 84,203 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,354,000 after acquiring an additional 13,411 shares in the last quarter. Hobbs Group Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF during the first quarter valued at about $2,311,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 0.7% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 17,539,875 shares of the company’s stock valued at $491,196,000 after acquiring an additional 113,330 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CW Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 64.9% during the first quarter. CW Advisors LLC now owns 483,242 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,515,000 after acquiring an additional 190,123 shares in the last quarter.

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA SCHD opened at $27.52 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $71.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.57 and a beta of 0.88. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a 12 month low of $23.87 and a 12 month high of $29.72. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $27.00 and its 200-day simple moving average is $26.87.

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Company Profile

The Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF (SCHD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Dow Jones U.S. Dividend 100 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 100 dividend-paying US equities. SCHD was launched on Oct 20, 2011 and is managed by Schwab.

