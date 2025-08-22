Wescott Financial Advisory Group LLC Purchases Shares of 719 Amgen Inc. $AMGN

Wescott Financial Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 719 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $224,000.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in AMGN. Brighton Jones LLC increased its stake in shares of Amgen by 23.5% in the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 27,468 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $7,159,000 after purchasing an additional 5,226 shares during the period. Forum Financial Management LP increased its stake in shares of Amgen by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Forum Financial Management LP now owns 352,784 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $91,950,000 after purchasing an additional 2,411 shares during the period. Dark Forest Capital Management LP increased its stake in shares of Amgen by 33.6% in the fourth quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 3,460 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $902,000 after purchasing an additional 871 shares during the period. MGO One Seven LLC increased its stake in shares of Amgen by 26.3% in the fourth quarter. MGO One Seven LLC now owns 8,653 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,255,000 after purchasing an additional 1,802 shares during the period. Finally, Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Amgen by 12.9% in the fourth quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 36,971 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $9,636,000 after acquiring an additional 4,232 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.50% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, SVP Rachna Khosla sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $289.68, for a total value of $434,520.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president owned 8,162 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,364,368.16. This trade represents a 15.52% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.76% of the company’s stock.

Amgen Trading Down 0.2%

Shares of NASDAQ:AMGN opened at $295.76 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $159.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.18, a PEG ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.49. Amgen Inc. has a 1-year low of $253.30 and a 1-year high of $339.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.24, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.31. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $293.46 and a 200 day moving average price of $293.24.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 5th. The medical research company reported $6.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.28 by $0.74. Amgen had a net margin of 18.96% and a return on equity of 174.71%. The firm had revenue of $9.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.86 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $4.97 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Amgen has set its FY 2025 guidance at 20.200-21.300 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Amgen Inc. will post 20.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Amgen Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 12th. Investors of record on Friday, August 22nd will be paid a $2.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 22nd. This represents a $9.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.2%. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 77.84%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

AMGN has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of Amgen from $326.00 to $317.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 6th. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Amgen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, August 9th. Guggenheim initiated coverage on shares of Amgen in a report on Tuesday, May 20th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $288.00 price objective for the company. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $305.00 price objective on shares of Amgen in a report on Tuesday, June 24th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Amgen from $305.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have issued a Buy rating, eleven have assigned a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $303.76.

About Amgen

(Free Report)

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. The company's principal products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Otezla for the treatment of adult patients with plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and oral ulcers associated with Behçet's disease; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; XGEVA for skeletal-related events prevention; Repatha, which reduces the risks of myocardial infarction, stroke, and coronary revascularization; Nplate for the treatment of patients with immune thrombocytopenia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; EVENITY for the treatment of osteoporosis in postmenopausal for men and women; Vectibix to treat patients with wild-type RAS metastatic colorectal cancer; BLINCYTO for the treatment of patients with acute lymphoblastic leukemia; TEPEZZA to treat thyroid eye disease; and KRYSTEXXA for the treatment of chronic refractory gout.

See Also

