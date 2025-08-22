OFC Financial Planning LLC Purchases Shares of 857 International Business Machines Corporation $IBM

OFC Financial Planning LLC purchased a new stake in shares of International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 857 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $213,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IBM. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its stake in International Business Machines by 29,564.2% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 4,399,790 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $10,940,520,000 after purchasing an additional 4,384,958 shares in the last quarter. GQG Partners LLC bought a new position in International Business Machines during the 1st quarter valued at $1,040,057,000. Nuveen LLC bought a new position in International Business Machines during the 1st quarter valued at $960,386,000. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in International Business Machines by 18.6% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 10,845,993 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,384,275,000 after purchasing an additional 1,704,209 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Castlekeep Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in International Business Machines during the 4th quarter valued at $302,564,000. 58.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

IBM has been the subject of several research reports. KGI Securities set a $242.00 price objective on International Business Machines and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on International Business Machines from $244.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 24th. UBS Group raised their target price on International Business Machines from $195.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 24th. Wall Street Zen raised International Business Machines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 26th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on International Business Machines from $260.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have issued a Buy rating, nine have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $268.75.

International Business Machines Price Performance

NYSE IBM opened at $239.2070 on Friday. International Business Machines Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $194.39 and a fifty-two week high of $296.16. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $270.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $258.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The firm has a market cap of $222.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.73 and a beta of 0.69.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 23rd. The technology company reported $2.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.65 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $16.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.58 billion. International Business Machines had a return on equity of 37.62% and a net margin of 9.11%.The business’s revenue was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.43 earnings per share. International Business Machines has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that International Business Machines Corporation will post 10.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

International Business Machines Company Profile

International Business Machines Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing segments. The Software segment offers a hybrid cloud and AI platforms that allows clients to realize their digital and AI transformations across the applications, data, and environments in which they operate.

