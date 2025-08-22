CW Advisors LLC Has $16.91 Million Stock Position in Moody’s Corporation $MCO

CW Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Moody’s Corporation (NYSE:MCO – Free Report) by 10.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 36,314 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,468 shares during the quarter. CW Advisors LLC’s holdings in Moody’s were worth $16,912,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in MCO. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Moody’s by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 3,571 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,690,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of Moody’s by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Cornerstone Advisory LLC now owns 1,143 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $598,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Moody’s by 2.1% during the first quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,205 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $561,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Catalyst Financial Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Moody’s by 5.8% during the first quarter. Catalyst Financial Partners LLC now owns 477 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $222,000 after acquiring an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harbour Investments Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Moody’s by 5.7% during the first quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 482 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $225,000 after acquiring an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. 92.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Moody’s

In related news, insider Michael L. West sold 3,704 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $511.10, for a total transaction of $1,893,114.40. Following the sale, the insider owned 8,209 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,195,619.90. This represents a 31.09% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Noemie Clemence Heuland sold 897 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $508.24, for a total value of $455,891.28. Following the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 2,148 shares in the company, valued at $1,091,699.52. This trade represents a 29.46% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 9,008 shares of company stock worth $4,599,385 in the last three months. 0.14% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

MCO has been the subject of several recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Moody’s from $573.00 to $595.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 24th. UBS Group upped their price target on Moody’s from $445.00 to $515.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 8th. Royal Bank Of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $550.00 price objective on shares of Moody’s in a research note on Wednesday, June 4th. Barclays upped their price objective on Moody’s from $520.00 to $580.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 24th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Moody’s from $525.00 to $552.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 24th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $538.80.

Moody’s Stock Down 1.0%

MCO stock opened at $509.7530 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a current ratio of 1.75. The company has a market capitalization of $91.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.31, a PEG ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 1.40. Moody’s Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $378.71 and a fifty-two week high of $531.93. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $501.43 and a 200-day moving average of $479.99.

Moody’s (NYSE:MCO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 23rd. The business services provider reported $3.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.39 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $1.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.82 billion. Moody’s had a return on equity of 60.73% and a net margin of 29.18%.The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.28 EPS. Moody’s has set its FY 2025 guidance at 13.500-14.000 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Moody’s Corporation will post 13.95 earnings per share for the current year.

Moody’s Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 5th. Investors of record on Friday, August 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.94 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 15th. This represents a $3.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.7%. Moody’s’s dividend payout ratio is 31.95%.

Moody’s Company Profile

Moody’s Corporation operates as an integrated risk assessment firm worldwide. It operates in two segments, Moody’s Analytics and Moody’s Investors Services. The Moody’s Analytics segment develops a range of products and services that support the risk management activities of institutional participants in financial markets.

