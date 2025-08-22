MAS Advisors LLC Has $471,000 Holdings in Broadcom Inc. $AVGO

MAS Advisors LLC lessened its stake in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Free Report) by 11.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,811 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 349 shares during the quarter. Broadcom comprises 0.7% of MAS Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest position. MAS Advisors LLC’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $471,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Waddell & Associates LLC raised its stake in Broadcom by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Waddell & Associates LLC now owns 2,091 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $350,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares during the period. True Wealth Design LLC raised its stake in Broadcom by 7.2% in the 4th quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 712 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $165,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the period. Martingale Asset Management L P raised its stake in Broadcom by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 3,876 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $649,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the period. Wescott Financial Advisory Group LLC raised its stake in Broadcom by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Wescott Financial Advisory Group LLC now owns 1,326 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $222,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the period. Finally, Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC raised its stake in Broadcom by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC now owns 2,130 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $357,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.43% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Gayla J. Delly sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $265.13, for a total transaction of $795,390.00. Following the sale, the director owned 33,352 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,842,615.76. The trade was a 8.25% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Hock E. Tan sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $268.29, for a total value of $10,731,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 482,836 shares in the company, valued at approximately $129,540,070.44. The trade was a 7.65% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 830,516 shares of company stock worth $217,286,457. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AVGO opened at $289.60 on Friday. Broadcom Inc. has a twelve month low of $134.90 and a twelve month high of $317.35. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $281.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $231.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.36 trillion, a PE ratio of 108.46, a P/E/G ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 5th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.57 by $0.01. Broadcom had a return on equity of 35.49% and a net margin of 22.64%.The company had revenue of $15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.98 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $10.96 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Broadcom has set its Q3 2025 guidance at EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Broadcom Inc. will post 5.38 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 20th were paid a dividend of $0.59 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 20th. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.8%. Broadcom’s payout ratio is 88.39%.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Evercore ISI reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $304.00 target price (up previously from $267.00) on shares of Broadcom in a report on Friday, June 6th. HSBC raised Broadcom from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $400.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 24th. Citigroup lifted their target price on Broadcom from $285.00 to $315.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 7th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $300.00 price objective on shares of Broadcom in a report on Friday, June 6th. Finally, Arete Research raised Broadcom to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-six have issued a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $295.96.

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

