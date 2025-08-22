Research Analysts Offer Predictions for EL FY2026 Earnings

The Estee Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Telsey Advisory Group cut their FY2026 earnings per share estimates for Estee Lauder Companies in a report released on Thursday, August 21st. Telsey Advisory Group analyst D. Telsey now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $2.10 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $2.24. Telsey Advisory Group currently has a “Market Perform” rating and a $99.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Estee Lauder Companies’ current full-year earnings is $1.36 per share. Telsey Advisory Group also issued estimates for Estee Lauder Companies’ FY2027 earnings at $2.65 EPS.

Estee Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 20th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.02. Estee Lauder Companies had a negative net margin of 7.91% and a positive return on equity of 12.37%. The business had revenue of $3.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.36 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.64 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. Estee Lauder Companies has set its FY 2026 guidance at 1.900-2.100 EPS.

Several other research analysts have also recently commented on EL. Barclays boosted their target price on Estee Lauder Companies from $63.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 15th. HSBC raised Estee Lauder Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $80.00 to $99.00 in a research report on Friday, June 27th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their target price on shares of Estee Lauder Companies from $62.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Estee Lauder Companies from $101.00 to $99.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Hsbc Global Res raised shares of Estee Lauder Companies from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have issued a Buy rating and twelve have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $87.80.

Estee Lauder Companies stock opened at $87.6870 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.55 billion, a P/E ratio of -27.93, a P/E/G ratio of 6.77 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89. Estee Lauder Companies has a twelve month low of $48.37 and a twelve month high of $103.44. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $86.31 and its 200-day simple moving average is $72.10.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Asset Dedication LLC boosted its stake in Estee Lauder Companies by 258.7% in the second quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 391 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 282 shares in the last quarter. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Estee Lauder Companies by 1,182.1% in the 1st quarter. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC now owns 500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 461 shares during the last quarter. Winthrop Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Estee Lauder Companies by 2,240.0% in the 1st quarter. Winthrop Capital Management LLC now owns 585 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 560 shares during the last quarter. TD Private Client Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of Estee Lauder Companies by 246.4% in the 2nd quarter. TD Private Client Wealth LLC now owns 478 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 340 shares during the period. Finally, Golden State Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Estee Lauder Companies by 57.3% during the 1st quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 626 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 228 shares during the last quarter. 55.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 16th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.6%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 2nd. Estee Lauder Companies’s payout ratio is currently -44.59%.

The Estée Lauder Companies Inc manufactures, markets, and sells skin care, makeup, fragrance, and hair care products worldwide. It offers skin care products, including moisturizers, serums, cleansers, toners, body care, exfoliators, acne care and oil correctors, facial masks, and sun care products; and makeup products, such as lipsticks, lip glosses, mascaras, foundations, eyeshadows, and powders, as well as compacts, brushes, and other makeup tools.

