Compound Planning Inc. Acquires 3,731 Shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF $VTI

Compound Planning Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report) by 17.5% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 25,088 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,731 shares during the quarter. Compound Planning Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $6,895,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Citizens National Bank Trust Department bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the 1st quarter worth $34,000. Knuff & Co LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the 1st quarter worth $37,000. Pinney & Scofield Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the 4th quarter worth $41,000. Vision Financial Markets LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the 1st quarter worth $44,000. Finally, Inlight Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the 1st quarter worth $45,000. Institutional investors own 28.92% of the company’s stock.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Price Performance

VTI stock opened at $312.76 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $512.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.26 and a beta of 1.02. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 1 year low of $236.42 and a 1 year high of $317.94. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $307.49 and its 200-day moving average price is $290.51.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

